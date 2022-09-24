Marriages and divorces for Sept. 25, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesTravis James Johnson, Englewood and Jamie Lee Smithmyer, EnglewoodJeilin Lavarta Arancibia, North Port and Reidy Miguel Morejon Rojas, Port CharlotteVladimir Vyacheslavovich Pavlenko, Port Charlotte and Anastasiya Iegorova, Port CharlotteCarmen Oliveras, Port Charlotte and Joshua Paul Kopeschka, Port CharlotteCristian Tyler Linsenbach, Port Charlotte and Morgan Marie Casey, Port CharlotteDamon Hardy Williams, North Port and Jennifer Leann Bamberg, North PortMichael Raymond Reinagle, Punta Gorda and Kimberly Ann Kehler, Punta GordaVictor Antonio Bosch-Boschetti, Pembroke Pines, Florida and Mary Elizabeth Tis, Port CharlotteJohn Stuart Weaver, Port Charlotte and Roseanne Weaver, EnglewoodVirginia Nicole Delgiorno, Punta Gorda and Cyle David Bertrand, Punta GordaJennie Regan Overholtzer, Port Charlotte and Tyler Jacob Schroeder, Port CharlotteOlivia Madeline Fry, Port Charlotte and Matthew John Applegate, Port CharlotteBrittany Buehrer, Port Charlotte and Christopher Corey Swain, Port CharlotteLoretta Susan Evans, Punta Gorda and Douglas Salvatore Lavalle, Punta GordaBriana Victoria Socha, Punta Gorda and Brandon Tyler Goldberg, Sarasota Abigail Feliciano, Port Charlotte and Angel Manuel Reyes, Port CharlotteHeather Ann Neubacher, Port Charlotte and Benjamin Christopher Emerson, Port CharlotteChyane Nicole Walchle, Port Charlotte and Thomas Leroy Decker, Claypool, IndianaKimberly Carter, Punta Gorda and Thomas John Allen, Punta GordaGina Lynn Pellico, Port Charlotte and Forest Michael Freeman, Port CharlotteDavid Blake Lipstein, Rotonda West and Alyssa Mary Havens, Rotonda WestDavid Aaron Pate, Punta Gorda and Brandi Shea Rains, Punta GordaMaurice Dominic Mcfarlane, North Port and Yosef Moreno Ohana, North PortStefan James Eichler, Punta Gorda and Olivia Gruber, Punta GordaRichard Robert Harrington, Johnston, Florida and Isabella Christine Peeples, EnglewoodCristina Sue Donnelly, Port Charlotte and Jose Luis Saldana, North PortJoshua Ken Davidbverg, Punta Gorda and Patricia Ann Fulton, High PointStephen Russell Freed, North Port and Michele Lynn Adkins, North PortOscar Ross Long, Rotonda West and Sally Ann Weithman, Rotonda WestDivorcesCynthia J. Milano v. Charles A. Milano Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Punta Gorda boy needs bone marrow match to survive Hurricane heading toward Southwest Florida? Knife fight at Walgreens under investigation How a single sentence can save relationships from imploding Body found near U.S. 41 with multiple gunshot wounds Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
