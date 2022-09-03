Marriages and divorces for Sept. 4, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesJose Luis Ramirez, North Port and Fulton, Melissa Leane, North PortLillian Gomez, Davie, Florida and Elvis San Cen Cen, DavieSteven Byron Rhoads Jr., Port Charlotte and Olivia Hernandez, Port CharlotteRussell Lanouette, New Hampton, New Hampshire and Geriann Mary Eash, New Hampton, New HampshireKarin Marie Brady, Rotonda West and Eric Dean Janssen, Rotonda WestJocelyn Teresa Ortega, North Port and Anthony Karl Kurtz, North PortHannah Lanae Anderson, Port Charlotte and Jimmy Sanchez, Port CharlotteLogan Joseph Wickes, Port Charlotte and Carissa Marie Infuso, Port CharlotteTracy Lee Young, Punta Gorda and Corrie Taylor, Easton, PennsylvaniaStesha Marcia Barrett, Punta Gorda and Donsteve Alex Williams, Punta GordaRobert Lee Giles, Englewood and Jenny Lin Helton, EnglewoodCharles Oliver Kocher, Port Charlotte and Anne Marie Polito, Port CharlotteJohn Joseph Sbraga, Punta Gorda and Michelle Phillips Carlisle, Bountiful, Utah Joseph Jelks Wallace, Punta Gorda and Anthony Sanseverino, North Fort MyersIbrahem Faud Ibrahem Sansour, Englewood and Maria Milagros Haley, EnglewoodPaschalis Nierwinski, Punta Gorda and Raquel Merlinda Cordova, Punta GordaWilliam Edward Wiley, Englewood and Jeanne E. Harstad-Austin, EnglewoodDivorcesAlex Noe Barcelona v. Maritza BarcelonaJoy Grant v. David GrantTheresa M. Gueydan v. Edward M. BorisevicDavid Ignacio Maldonado v. Randy MaldonadoRobert D. Martin v. Sandra A. MartinMary Beth Mcdaniel v. Gregory McdanielChristina Rasnick v. Nicholas Adam RasnickJovanny Reyes Cedeno v. Dania SanchezIvey Elizabeth Winkler v. Nathaniel Mark Winkler Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick UPDATED: Missing endangered adult reported out of Port Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff's Office wants you Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Teen fighting brain ailment transported to Chicago facility Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
