Charlotte County
Marriages
Michael Himmelstein, of New York, New York, and Marta Zmoira, of New York, New York.
Patrick Michael Kelly, of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Ashley Megan Egbert, of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Bradley Kenneth Mulcock, of Punta Gorda, and Jesse Pederson, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Michael Mercieca, of Lexington, Michigan, and Victoria Ann Dell, of Lexington, Michigan.
Jessica Ann Niziolko, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Nicholas James Wieczorek, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Nicole Tracie Sugrue, of Long Beach, New York, and John Gennaro Ferrara, of Long Beach, New York.
Terence J. Taylor, of Bardstown, Kentucky, and Donna Carol Greenwell, of Bardstown, Kentucky.
Danielle Marie Stasko, of Punta Gorda, and Dillon Jarek McCartney, of Punta Gorda.
Charles Irwin Johnston, of Englewood, and Lisa Beth Bentley, of Englewood.
William Kirkaldy, of Punta Gorda, and Christy Jo Buzzell, of Punta Gorda.
Luis Alberto Hernandez Padilla, of Punta Gorda, and Lindsey Michele Paradis, of Punta Gorda.
Susanne Rosemarie Kandel, of Cape Coral, and Slade Allen Wilson, of Cape Coral.
Jennifer Johnson, of Port Charlotte, and Alexander Serrano, of Port Charlotte.
Jerry Elgin Moore, of Port Charlotte, and Olivia Chandler Broderick, of Port Charlotte.
Beatriz Reyes Hernandez, of Arcadia, and Ricardo Monrreal Guerrero, of Arcadia.
Alexeis Tamayo, of Port Charlotte, and Laura Parada-Guzman, of Port Charlotte.
Lukas Pleva, of Tampa, and Caitlin Josephine Brown, of Tampa.
Scott Patrick Shreve, of Rotonda West, and Kaitlin Elizabeth Briannon Elliott, of Rotonda West.
Jessica Nichole Hermanns, of Cape Coral, and Connor Patrick George, of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Willie Rex Rogers, of Placida, and Sadina Marie Stratton, of Placida.
Tricia Leigh Meyer, of Rotonda West, and Clark Jonathan Browning, of Rotonda West.
Brett William Williams, of Port Charlotte, and Carla Leigh Benefield, of Port Charlotte.
Seabrook Morgan Schilt, of Punta Gorda, and Brandy Marie Walsh, of Punta Gorda.
Josephine Astrid Lily Shannon, of Punta Gorda, and Salvatore Joseph Figluizzi, of Englewood.
Alexa Avalon Pearce, of Port Charlotte, and Dominic Blair Didonato, of Port Charlotte.
Martin Samuel Fisher, of Port Charlotte, and Dennis Wayne Brewin, of Port Charlotte.
Nancy Deane Lambert, of Punta Gorda, and Carl Leroy Wolaver, of Punta Gorda.
Christopher Jacob Dale, of Arcadia, and Kayleigh Marie Bryan, of Arcadia.
Kara Marie Kuvakos, of Port Charlotte, and Garrett Thomas Shine, of Port Charlotte.
Donald Edward Bonzi, of Port Charlotte, and Cleria Haydee Pomar, of Port Charlotte.
Daniel Matthew Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte, and Iveth Noemi Valverde, of North Port.
Corey Robert Dodge, of Port Charlotte, and Ana Katiuzca Lugo Malave, of Port Charlotte.
Denis Hiller, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Paola Denisse Puello Lorenzo, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Divorces
Christopher Basile v. Angelina Crammer-Basile
Daniel Gonzalez v. Basheba Gonzalez
Ricky E. Hicks v. Renee M. Hicks
Amy Louise Lund v. John Edward Lund
Maeshekia Presha v. Michael Keyon White
Olivia Patricia Sharp v. James Dean Sharp
Christina Venarsky v. Brian Venarsky
Todd Joseph Weller v. Darcie N. Hoffman
Loren Yeager v. Lubraska Curvelo-Lopez
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.