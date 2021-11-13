Marriages

Patrick Douglas Martino, Milford, Ohio, and Laura Elizabeth Collins, Milford, Ohio

Raymond Jack Mcclennen, Rockford, Michigan, and Denise Elle Vaneck, Rockford, Michigan

Timothy Dean Swope, Topeka, Kansas, and Sarah Martin Craig, Topeka, Kansas

Joel Daniel Ambrose, Webster, New York, and Christina Marie Woods, Webster, New York

Alyssa Glenn Meyers, Punta Gorda, and Kareem George Brown, Punta Gorda

Lizbeth Ruiz Diaz, Cape Coral, and Ramon Antonio Pinto Lebron, Cape Coral

Daniel Earl Melvin, Englewood, and Kayla Renea Mcinnis, Port Charlotte

Melissa Lynne Ladue, Port Charlotte, and Charles Francis Turner, Port Charlotte

Bethany Ann Marie Haigh, North Port, and Tyler Benjamin Markham, North Port

David Donald Boudreau, Punta Gorda, and James Morris Taylor, Punta Gorda

Kathleen Carole Goodwin, North Port, and Timothy John Duffy, North Port

Noel Guillama, Port Charlotte, and Molly Ann Trombley, Port Charlotte

Cindy Mayra Hernandez, Palmetto, and Juan Guillermo Ruiz, Palmetto

Madison Ann Gross, Port Charlotte, and Robert Stephen Faivre, Port Charlotte

Cassie Lynn Galla, North Port, and Matthew Dale Ender, North Port

Donald Warren Hughes, Arcadia, and Sonya Lorraine Butler, Arcadia

Katie Lynn Wong, Cape Coral, and Joseph Alexander Rieger, Cape Coral

Branden Douglas Scanes, Winter Park, and Madison Alise Wetmiller, Winter Park

Guadalupe Velasco, North Port, and Donte Davon Francis, North Port

Robert John Sherry, Rotonda West, and Elizabeth Suzanne Donohew, Rotonda West

Mark Chun Im, North Port, and Elizabeth Im, North Port

Dallas Lee Nesbitt, Punta Gorda, and Megan Elaine Burk, Mount Vernon, Illinois

Amber Louise Shepard, Murdock, and Robert Dale Taylor, Murdock

Amanda Loree Boitnott, Port Charlotte, and Christopher Randall Gardiner, Port Charlotte

No divorces reported this week

