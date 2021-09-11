Charlotte County

Marriages

Matthew Colin Jeffries, of Littleton, Colorado, and Erica Marie Rapp, of Littleton, Colorado.

Thomas Joseph Peppernick, of Barto, Pennsylvania, and Lori Ann Peppernick, of Barto, Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Allen Ford, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer Jean Roberson, of Punta Gorda.

Colleen Ann Stapleton, of Lutz, Florida, and Dennis Ray Thacker, of Punta Gorda.

Timothy Joseph Taberski, of Port Charlotte, and Amy Elizabeth Kelsey, of Port Charlotte.

David Patrick Lawrence, of Port Charlotte, and Cupp F. Nguyen, of Port Charlotte.

Heather Blessing Rajski, of Englewood, and Andrew Joseph Peirano, of Englewood.

Brian James Dawley, of North Port, and Heather Christine Giomi, of North Port.

Orlando Mosquera, of David, Florida, and Leticia Isabel Chavez, of Davie, Florida.


Matthew Brooks Lessig, of Fort Myers, and Stacy Lynn Frazee, of Fort Myers.

Joanne Haid Pecci, of Punta Gorda, and Robin Edwin Bellamy, of Orlando.

Rhonda Jo Mattingly, of Fort Myers Beach, and Frank Michael Lucas, of Fort Myers Beach.

Divorces

April Lee Carpenter v. Randy Maurice Carpenter

Chris Carpenter v. Renee Y. Defrance

Michelle Renee Keller Keating v. Kelly Royal Keating

Pamela S. Schlueter v. Bradley A. Schlueter

Kerrie Thibeault v. Thomas Thibeault

Patricia Marlene Thoek v. Bona Thoek

Thomas Yorke v. Wilma Yorke

