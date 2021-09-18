Charlotte County

Marriages

Amabel Nicole Riveron, of Chicago, and Saben Morning Hinckley, of Chicago.

Geoffrey Manuel Martinez, of Port Charlotte, and Anjanette Patrice Shine, of Port Charlotte.

James Jeremiah Hummon, of Englewood, and Louise Ann Deboer, of Englewood.

Wayne Leroy Waldon, of Punta Gorda, and Yolanda Johnson Roberts, of Punta Gorda.

Michael Lee Dietz, of North Port, and Stacy Ann Leavitt, of North Port.

Angelica Christine Walker, of Punta Gorda, and Justin Stacey Presson, of Punta Gorda.

Katherine Lynne O'Brien, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Wayne Gutzler, of Port Charlotte.

Alexandra Gabrielle Smith, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Tyler Muehling, of Punta Gorda.

Robert Rocco Civinelli, of Punta Gorda, and Kristina Michelle Baldridge, of Punta Gorda.

Harold Clifford West, of Port Charlotte, and Audrey Elaine Michael, of Port Charlotte.

Harry Emil Schuman, of Port Charlotte, and Myrna Adaya Herbener, of Port Charlotte.

April Flossie Tracy, of Englewood, and Marlin Mark Moyer, of Englewood.

Francine Tolman, of Punta Gorda, and James Harvey Chenard, of Punta Gorda.

Angelina Marie Swartzlander, of North Port, and David Lee Williams, of Port Charlotte.

Brittany Ann Greenwood, of Punta Gorda, and Millard F. Gardner, of Punta Gorda.


Royce Buczek, of Punta Gorda, and Virginia Florence Good, of Venice.

Beth Eileen Pardee, of Port Charlotte, and Reading Lee Lewis, of Florence, Alabama.

Melissa Lou Nix, of Port Charlotte, and Ronald Dan Woods, of Port Charlotte.

Serina Elizabeth Goodchild, of Punta Gorda, and Christopher Michael Goodchild, of Port Charlotte.

Divorces

Heather Basora v. Michael Basora

Patricia Bediako v. Stephen Denteh

Rhonda Garigen v. Daniel Garigen

Adell Giles v. Emmanuel Augustin

Allison Grueber v. Shawn Grueber

Ramon Hernandez v. Jessica Hernandez

Alija Kanacevic v. Sultana Kanacevic

Mark Moyer v. Rhonda Moyer

Dylan Sands v. Alexis Varnum

Marilyn Anne Vera v. Albert Edward Crabtree

Timothy Watson v. Wendy S. Watson

