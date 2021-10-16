Charlotte County

Marriages

Joshua Luke Davinroy, of Smithton, Illinois, and Kalysa Ashley Santos, of Smithton, Illinois.

Lindsey Paige Vertichio, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Dusty James Mercado, of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Dina Vera Rivera, of Port Charlotte, and Ramon Angel Santamaria Cortez, of Port Charlotte.

Pete Robert Wagenseil, of Englewood, and Chelsea Marie Dattellas, of Englewood.

Billy Wayne Hambelton, of Punta Gorda, and Destiny Evonne Knauff, of Punta Gorda.

Dennis Lee Kunkler, of Port Charlotte, and Sward Sulkirk Lockwood, of Port Charlotte.

William Joseph Wilson, of Punta Gorda, and Nicole Aimee-Michelle Dowling, of Punta Gorda.

Kristen Schwartz, of Port Charlotte, and Austin Lett, of Port Charlotte.

Joel Robert Peterson, of Port Charlotte, and Danie Leigh Bourke, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Jerome Barrett, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Duren, of Port Charlotte.

Phu Le, of Port Charlotte, and Toan Nguyen, of Port Charlotte.

Chad Aaron Ranninger, of Port Charlotte, and Kimberly Nicole Komosa, of North Port.

John Charles Scully, of Port Charlotte, and Brooke Anne Cote, of Port Charlotte.


Jacob Michael Harvey, of Punta Gorda, and Josiah May Tinklenberg, of Punta Gorda.

Jeffry Rojas, of Port Charlotte, and Emily Brooke Orr, of Port Charlotte.

Ronald Alger Savage, of Punta Gorda, and Sherry Stanley Martinez, of Punta Gorda.

Svitlana Popadyn, of Port Charlotte, and John Falitico, of Port Charlotte.

Donna Estelle Wilkes, of Port Charlotte, and John Anthony Albanese, of Port Charlotte.

Ievgenii Iakush, of Sacramento, California, and Darya Aleksandrovna Serechenko, of Punta Gorda.

Steven Edward Yatsko, of Punta Gorda, and Jill Leanne Melendez, of Punta Gorda.

Jamie Jim Brandt, of Port Charlotte, and Eileen Ann Sypher, of Port Charlotte.

Jessica Dolores Burlingame, of Punta Gorda, and Garrett Lee Jones, of Punta Gorda.

Megan Nicole McGrath, of Port Charlotte, and Gerald Marshall Lemmon, of Port Charlotte.

Howard Alan Freudenvoll, of Punta Gorda, and Kimberly Wilson Stephens, of Punta Gorda.

Divorces

Matthew Chapman v. Rachael Chapman

Jacquelynn P. Kruel-Bray v. Albert A. Bray

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries