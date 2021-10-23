Charlotte County
Marriages
Gary Steven Krivacs, of North Fort Myers, and Annemarie Eldred, of North Fort Myers.
Maitlin Andrea Myers, of Punta Gorda, and Jordan Ryan Potts, of Punta Gorda.
Anthony Edward Luban, of Nicolosi, Italy, and Annelisa Augustine Johnny, of Port Charlotte.
Michael William Hare, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Carol Ann Metzger, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Michael Patrick Durante, of Dallas, Texas, and Lori Anna Dees, of Dallas, Texas.
Caitlin Marie Green, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Patrick Michael Feeley, of Revere, Massachusetts.
Richard Allen Morrison, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kayla Marie Taylor, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Eric Michael Houck, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Michelle Renea Flynn, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Connie Lee Coppola, of Port Charlotte, and William Joseph Ryan, of Port Charlotte.
Frank Robert Moore, of Punta Gorda, and Lara Kristin Zulli, of Punta Gorda.
Vercil Jay Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Ina Rochene Bohannon, of Port Charlotte.
Kyle Michael Farrier, of Port Charlotte, and Gene Lauren Boone, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Anthony Amieva, of Port Charlotte, and Dargis Montano Lobaina, of Port Charlotte.
Justin Lee Minns, of Port Charlotte, and Amber Renee Pounds, of Port Charlotte.
Guadalupe Reyes Guillen, of Arcadia, and Mario Yovani Luevano Esparza, of Arcadia.
Makenzie Rose Ferraro, of Port Charlotte, and Jordan Robert Delorme, of Greenacres, Florida.
Lyndon Alfred Engemann, of Venice, and Nicky Maria Jones, of Venice.
Luisanna Natali Nunez Martinez, of Port Charlotte, and Guillermo Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte.
Kenneth Hogan Solmonson, of Punta Gorda, and Kelley Diane Camp, of Punta Gorda.
William Dar Daniels, of Port Charlotte, and Brenda Lee Ferrill, of Port Charlotte.
Karen Lee Snyder, of Fort Myers, and Douglas Roy Houghton, of Fort Myers.
David Lee Pursley, of Cape Coral, and Sierra Shay-Lyn Stapleton, of Cape Coral.
Ellen Marie Simpson, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas Francis Lynch, of Punta Gorda.
Richard David Bass, of Punta Gorda, and Regina Wood Berryhill, of Punta Gorda.
Matthew Ryan Shepherd, of Englewood, and Nicole Paniagua, of Englewood.
Vincent Anthony Oliveri, of Port Charlotte, and Claire Elise Dacko, of Port Charlotte.
Paul Wesley Cain, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Idell Lazar, of Port Charlotte.
Tassha Lynn Evans, of Port Charlotte, and Kyle Robert Parson, of Port Charlotte.
Jamey Lynn Apice, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Phillip Gould, of Port Charlotte.
Aubrie Lenz Dillow, of Port Charlotte, and Rudolph Benjamin Von Eyser, of Port Charlotte.
Turin Michael Alvarado, of Port Charlotte, and Samantha Aletta Hurling, of Port Charlotte.
Matthew Lawrence Kennedy, of Punta Gorda, and Catherine Michell Waldinger, of Punta Gorda.
Yancy Lee Oropesa, of West Palm Beach, and Doris Mae Brown, of Port Charlotte.
Donald Wayne Crews, of North Fort Myers, and Elaine Marie Buck, of North Fort Myers.
James Larocca, of Punta Gorda, and Jo Elaine Damron, of Punta Gorda.
Helena Ann Benson, of North Port, and Timothy Ryan Dupre, of North Port.
Diana Kay Arthur Appleby, of Englewood, and Linda Marie Hughes, of Rotonda West.
Divorces
Melissa Anderson v. Andrew O. Anderson
Richard D. Bessire v. Linda Sue Bessire
Michael Ryan Cason v. Lesa Marie Cason
Misty Ann Cassell v. Patrick Von Joy
Neika Crossley-Nelson v. Rowan Nelson
Dennis Dowling v. Deedra Dowling
Brenda Groom v. William M. Groom
Dennis Haye v. Nizelair Hilaire
Rebecca Darlene Hernandez v. Walter Adimar Hernandez-Portillo
Christina Marie Jones v. Douglas Jones
Susan Kimberly Lewis v. Victor Paul Lewis
Eric Murphy v. Diana Jenny Maloney
Quy Nguyen v. Dong Hieu Tran
Jessica Renee Palade v. Michael John Palade
Laurel M. Paula v. Matthew V. Paula
Patricia Picciuto v. Harry Picciuto
Maria Rayo v. Jose Madrid
Valerie Ann Rosado v. Robert Paul Rule
Joyce C. Sheets v. Todd W. Sheets
Sarah Frances Smith Paschal Robin v. Donald Pier Robin
Tyler Stevenson v. Lidia M. Calzado
Rosemary Taylor v. James W. Taylor
Thomas Earle Wade v. Cynthia Perdue Wade
Callie Ray West v. Kavin West
Arlene Williams v. Errol Williams
