Charlotte County

Marriages

Gary Steven Krivacs, of North Fort Myers, and Annemarie Eldred, of North Fort Myers.

Maitlin Andrea Myers, of Punta Gorda, and Jordan Ryan Potts, of Punta Gorda.

Anthony Edward Luban, of Nicolosi, Italy, and Annelisa Augustine Johnny, of Port Charlotte.

Michael William Hare, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Carol Ann Metzger, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Michael Patrick Durante, of Dallas, Texas, and Lori Anna Dees, of Dallas, Texas.

Caitlin Marie Green, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Patrick Michael Feeley, of Revere, Massachusetts.

Richard Allen Morrison, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kayla Marie Taylor, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Eric Michael Houck, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Michelle Renea Flynn, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Connie Lee Coppola, of Port Charlotte, and William Joseph Ryan, of Port Charlotte.

Frank Robert Moore, of Punta Gorda, and Lara Kristin Zulli, of Punta Gorda.

Vercil Jay Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Ina Rochene Bohannon, of Port Charlotte.

Kyle Michael Farrier, of Port Charlotte, and Gene Lauren Boone, of Port Charlotte.

Christopher Anthony Amieva, of Port Charlotte, and Dargis Montano Lobaina, of Port Charlotte.

Justin Lee Minns, of Port Charlotte, and Amber Renee Pounds, of Port Charlotte.

Guadalupe Reyes Guillen, of Arcadia, and Mario Yovani Luevano Esparza, of Arcadia.

Makenzie Rose Ferraro, of Port Charlotte, and Jordan Robert Delorme, of Greenacres, Florida.

Lyndon Alfred Engemann, of Venice, and Nicky Maria Jones, of Venice.

Luisanna Natali Nunez Martinez, of Port Charlotte, and Guillermo Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte.

Kenneth Hogan Solmonson, of Punta Gorda, and Kelley Diane Camp, of Punta Gorda.

William Dar Daniels, of Port Charlotte, and Brenda Lee Ferrill, of Port Charlotte.

Karen Lee Snyder, of Fort Myers, and Douglas Roy Houghton, of Fort Myers.

David Lee Pursley, of Cape Coral, and Sierra Shay-Lyn Stapleton, of Cape Coral.

Ellen Marie Simpson, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas Francis Lynch, of Punta Gorda.

Richard David Bass, of Punta Gorda, and Regina Wood Berryhill, of Punta Gorda.

Matthew Ryan Shepherd, of Englewood, and Nicole Paniagua, of Englewood.

Vincent Anthony Oliveri, of Port Charlotte, and Claire Elise Dacko, of Port Charlotte.

Paul Wesley Cain, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Idell Lazar, of Port Charlotte.

Tassha Lynn Evans, of Port Charlotte, and Kyle Robert Parson, of Port Charlotte.

Jamey Lynn Apice, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Phillip Gould, of Port Charlotte.

Aubrie Lenz Dillow, of Port Charlotte, and Rudolph Benjamin Von Eyser, of Port Charlotte.

Turin Michael Alvarado, of Port Charlotte, and Samantha Aletta Hurling, of Port Charlotte.


Matthew Lawrence Kennedy, of Punta Gorda, and Catherine Michell Waldinger, of Punta Gorda.

Yancy Lee Oropesa, of West Palm Beach, and Doris Mae Brown, of Port Charlotte.

Donald Wayne Crews, of North Fort Myers, and Elaine Marie Buck, of North Fort Myers.

James Larocca, of Punta Gorda, and Jo Elaine Damron, of Punta Gorda.

Helena Ann Benson, of North Port, and Timothy Ryan Dupre, of North Port.

Diana Kay Arthur Appleby, of Englewood, and Linda Marie Hughes, of Rotonda West.

Divorces

Melissa Anderson v. Andrew O. Anderson

Richard D. Bessire v. Linda Sue Bessire

Michael Ryan Cason v. Lesa Marie Cason

Misty Ann Cassell v. Patrick Von Joy

Neika Crossley-Nelson v. Rowan Nelson

Dennis Dowling v. Deedra Dowling

Brenda Groom v. William M. Groom

Dennis Haye v. Nizelair Hilaire

Rebecca Darlene Hernandez v. Walter Adimar Hernandez-Portillo

Christina Marie Jones v. Douglas Jones

Susan Kimberly Lewis v. Victor Paul Lewis

Eric Murphy v. Diana Jenny Maloney

Quy Nguyen v. Dong Hieu Tran

Jessica Renee Palade v. Michael John Palade

Laurel M. Paula v. Matthew V. Paula

Patricia Picciuto v. Harry Picciuto

Maria Rayo v. Jose Madrid

Valerie Ann Rosado v. Robert Paul Rule

Joyce C. Sheets v. Todd W. Sheets

Sarah Frances Smith Paschal Robin v. Donald Pier Robin

Tyler Stevenson v. Lidia M. Calzado

Rosemary Taylor v. James W. Taylor

Thomas Earle Wade v. Cynthia Perdue Wade

Callie Ray West v. Kavin West

Arlene Williams v. Errol Williams

