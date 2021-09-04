Marriages

Laura Jane Kelley, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Brandon Austin Roach, of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

David Wayne Wood, of Lampasas, Texas, and Michelle Lynn Linzey, of Lampasas, Texas.

Jonathan Michael Rotondi, of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Marie Meisinger, of Port Charlotte.

Melissa Ann O'Guin, of North Port, and Kevin William Sanders, of North Port.

Caitlyn Ann Parson, of Punta Gorda, and Robert William Beverage, of Punta Gorda.

Brenda Lee Anderson, of Punta Gorda, and Fernando Tejeda Tapia, of Punta Gorda.

Joseph Anthony Yousko, of Port Charlotte, and Destiny Lee Kauffman, of Aiken, South Carolina.

Mark Joseph Martin, of Rotonda West, and Tiffanie Sue Grandmaison, of Rotonda West.

Madeline Rae Straube-Mangold, of North Port, and Steven Joseph Poplin, of North Port.

Colin Peter Taylor, of Punta Gorda, and Helen Marie Parks, of Punta Gorda.

Kurt Barron Dirsa Dubois, of North Port, and Kailie Beaton Asam, of North Port.

Kean Robert McGill, of Port Charlotte, and Deborah Cassandra Cohen, of Port Charlotte.

Yaclyn Vazquez, of North Port, and Michel Simon Perez, of North Port.

Beverly Houston Back, of Port Charlotte, and David Abraham Robbins, of Port Charlotte.


Jodi Alyson Hess, of Punta Gorda, and Mary Ann Sanders, of Punta Gorda.

Derrick Glen Thomas, of Punta Gorda, and Katie Jane Croft, of Punta Gorda.

Lisa Marie Bajakian, of Punta Gorda, and James Melvin Arsenault, of Punta Gorda.

Miranda Jo Boyd, of North Port, and Forest Eugene Malone, of North Port.

Donald James Welty, of Lake Suzy, and Wendi Lyn Farmer, of Lake Suzy.

Divorces

Kristan L. Burns v. Robert C. Molina

Vanessa Christensen v. Thomas Christensen

Laquanda Renee Council v. Willie Frank Council Jr.

Dagmar N. Kershaw v. Karl S. Kershaw

George Sylvester Marquis III v. Katie Rose Marquis

Wendy D. Midgett v. Mark E. Feist

Natalia Romero Contreras v. Henry Hernando Romero Contreras

Duangdeuane Sarivannara v. Bounthavy Sarivannara

Samuel C. Summers v. Jerilyn A. Summers

