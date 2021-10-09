Charlotte County

Marriages

Lincoln Andrew Day, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Andrea Sharp Farish, of Lexington, Kentucky.

Andrew Hayden Turner, of Port Charlotte, and Alexandra Rachell Welgan, of Port Charlotte.

Gregory Scott Declue, of Punta Gorda, and Marina Christine Kroeter, of Punta Gorda.

Nicholas Nunzio Miceli, of Punta Gorda, and Ann Elizabeth Brown, of Punta Gorda.

Brandon Joseph Monahan, of Babcock Ranch, and Alexa Rose Tumbarello, of Babcock Ranch.

Jennifer Elizabeth Banglos, of Port Charlotte, and Daniel Lee Walrath, of Port Charlotte.

Jonathan Ray Neal, of Punta Gorda, and Sally Ann Young, of Punta Gorda.

Neil Leslie Clarke, of Port Charlotte, and Abigail Louise Houseman, of Port Charlotte.

Gabriel Antonio Santiago Santiago, of North Port, and Viviana Marie Soto, of North Port.

Andrew Tyler Smith, of Cape Coral, and Adriana Jimenez, of Cape Coral.

Tiffany Nicole Pellicciotti, of Port Charlotte, and Jacob Sandrow Scull, of Port Charlotte.


Fred William Borden, of Englewood, and Ticha Nevan, of Englewood.

Richard John Barbito, of Englewood, and Bina Dhariwal, of Punta Gorda.

Ida Elizabeth Wasyl, of North Port, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Greenstone, of North Port.

Deborah Ann Watson, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Allan Toma, of Port Charlotte. 

Elyse Toy Clark, of Englewood, and Wilson Michael Rodriguez, of North Port.

Martin Frias Figueroa, of Port Charlotte, and Maria Antonieta Marquez Cartaya, of Port Charlotte.

Ryan Evan Moore, of Punta Gorda, and Victoria Rose Haga, of Punta Gorda.

Brian Alan Wilkins, of Punta Gorda, and Angelina Rose Perry, of Punta Gorda.

Divorces

Jessica Danielle Gerber v. Sean Lindee

Destini A. Rodriguez v. Kevin Foley

Julio A. Torres Silva v. Bonilla Maritza

Angelina Lucia Yurkovitch, v. Justin Michael Yurkovitch

