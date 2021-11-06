Marriages
Clarence Elmo Dunbar, of Port Charlotte, and Donna Marie Hicks, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Michael Goodchild, of Port Charlotte, and Serina Elizabeth Greene, of Punta Gorda.
Leasa Ann Lee, of Sylvania, Ohio, and Gregory Alan Hite, of Sylvania.
James Edward Haglund, of Olympia, Washington, and Susan Little, of Olympia, Washington.
Amanda Darlene Gilbert, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael Lee Daniels, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Paul M. Gough, Boyne Falls, Michigan, and Tamara Sue Delaney, of Boyne Falls, Michigan.
Brian Dean Mcauley, of Punta Gorda, and Katherine Grace Chioffe, of Punta Gorda.
John Fred Ostrum, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Teresa Diane Mcbride, of Joplin, Missouri.
Trenton Michaelsteven Ward, of Punta Gorda, and Ashley Rose Andrews, of Punta Gorda.
Janet Lynn Digennaro, of Port Charlotte, and Alan Aaron Holtz, of Port Charlotte.
Aron Patrick Tobolski, of Punta Gorda, and Brianna Gabrielle Malone, of Punta Gorda.
Richard Joseph Albert Lajoie, of Port Charlotte, and Bridget Christina Wolf, of North Port.
Dana Joe Berghorn, of Cape Coral, and Julie Robin Boutilier, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joseph Charles Piana, of Punta Gorda, and Kelly Johanna Depontbriand, of Punta Gorda.
Richard Irving Hawley, of Rotonda West, and Donna Lynn Edwards, of Salem, New Hampshire.
Richard David Chandler, Cape Coral, and Nancy Elaine Rigsby, of Cape Coral.
Timothy Elias Smith, of Port Charlotte, and Christina Marie Timpanaro, of Port Charlotte.
Stephanie Christine Liberto, of Rotonda West, and Dennis Robert Wiggin, of Rotonda West.
Dawn Annette Shively, of Punta Gorda, and Russell Richard Rieke, of Punta Gorda.
Michelle Renee Keller, of Port Charlotte, and Peter Kitchener Keller, of Port Charlotte.
James Dylan Bullion, of Punta Gorda, and Kathleen Margaret Claver, of Punta Gorda.
Judith Helen Cragg, of Windsor, Ontario, and Douglas Grant Stratton, of Punta Gorda.
Daniel Richard Hunt, of Rotonda West, and Jan Marie Kramer, of Rotonda West.
Hemerd Cohen, of Port Charlotte, and Audrey May Facey, of Port Charlotte.
Melissa Maria Leon, of Port Charlotte, and Javier Gallardo Toirac, of Port Charlotte.
Logen Orval Baker, of Port Charlotte, and Laurajane Promise Taylor, of Port Charlotte.
Samuel Bronson Anderson, of Port Charlotte, and Rachel Lynn Kaufman, of Port Charlotte.
Tanner Garret South, of Punta Gorda, and Ariana Marie Lewandowski, of Punta Gorda.
Amy Ann Wright, of Cape Coral, and Dylan Reece Sands, of Cape Coral.
Brooke Amber Panozzo, of Punta Gorda, and Joann Paige Nunno, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Corrie Eugene Barbour v. Whitney Denise Williams
Giang Chau v. Ho Vu
Jenna Church v. Bradley Church
Lorin M. Livingston v. Heidi B. Livingston
Alison M. Murphy v. Ryan M. Murphy
Lieu Thi Phan v. Khang Vinh Le
Yahima Rodriguez Salarichs v. Yoandy Farina Reyes
George R. Schnatz v. Barbara Reed
Olivia Patricia Sharp v. James Dean Sharp
