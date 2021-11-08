CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day:
Charlotte County government business offices, including Charlotte County Administration Center – closed.
Punta Gorda government offices — closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – closed. Visitors can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
The Utilities Department customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid online using at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
Transfer stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – closed.
Zemel Road Landfill – open.
Community Services Administration Offices – closed.
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – closed.
Libraries:
Mid-County Regional Library – closed.
Port Charlotte Public Library – closed.
Englewood Charlotte Public Library – closed.
Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – closed.
Skate Parks:
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – closed.
All pools – open.
Recreation Centers:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Centennial Park Recreation Center – closed.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – closed.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Charlotte County Transit – closed.
All Human Services Offices – closed.
Fire & EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
SARASOTA COUNTY
All Sarasota County government offices including libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health - Sarasota will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Closed for the holiday:
• Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road.
• The Central County Landfill Administration Office.
• The Re-Uz-It Shop located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
• Sarasota County Area Tranist (SCAT) offices and customer service windows.
• Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center.
Operating on the holiday:
SCAT bus service, including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze and Mobility on Demand, will operate usual schedules Thursday, Nov. 11.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
NORTH PORT
North Port City Hall and city offices will be closed Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day.
Trash collection for city of North Port customers will not change.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.