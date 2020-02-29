Charlotte County marriages
Matthew Cole Casto, of Columbus, Ohio, and Brittany Kay Randall, of Columbus, Ohio.
Stacy Diann Martin, of Pekin, Illinois, and Jeffrey Alan Carr, of Pekin, Illinois.
James Perry Brown, of Rochester, Indiana, and Tonya Lynn See, of Rochester, Indiana.
Lisa Daneman Seborowski, of Annapolis, Maryland, and James W. Lutz, of Annapolis, Maryland.
Jessica Kay Darrow, of Webberville, Michigan, and Joshua Carl Tuttle, of Webberville, Michigan.
Tyler Jason Alanis, of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Grace Katherine Morse, of Warrensburg, Missouri.
Carl Wayne Wilson, of North Port, and Gabriella Denice Nemerson, of North Port.
Tyler Steele Glover, of Port Charlotte, and Micaela Rose Chandler, of Port Charlotte.
Valerie Ann Gavazzi, of North Port, and Ryan Joseph Ruscitti, of North Port.
Courtney Nicole Cox, of Punta Gorda, and Aaron Lee Leer, of Punta Gorda.
Shane William Guy, of North Port, and Noami Fernandez, of North Port.
Kristi Marie Redfoot, of North Port, and Phillip Angelo Heady, of North Port.
Marcio Cesar Armeli, of Cape Coral, and Dayana Ramos Santos, of Cape Coral.
Gavin James Dod, of Port Charlotte, and Lara Anne Lydic, of Rotonda West.
William Gene Callan, of North Port, and Susan Denise Flagel, of North Port.
Cody Gene Campbell, of Englewood, and Ginger Nicole King, of Englewood.
Caleb James Cox, of Cape Coral, and Karli Alexis Haas, of Cape Coral.
Timothy Joseph Boudreau, of Englewood, and Linda Turrell McGowan, of Englewood.
Jennifer Lynn Skinner, of Arcadia, and Dominique Raphael Lacroix, of Arcadia.
Denisse Ninoska Franco Regato, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Dale Hempel, of Punta Gorda.
Brenda Elaine Hunt, of North Port, and Nikole Marie Catton, of North Port.
Cory Lee Tyson, of Port Charlotte, and Nadine Marie Tyson, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
None reported.
