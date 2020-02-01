Charlotte County marriages
Trevor Randall Harris, of Port Charlotte, and Lyndsey Deanne Almeida, of Port Charlotte.
Dwight Jonathan Shilling, of West Chicago, Illinois, and Suzanne Marie Giles, of West Chicago, Illinois.
Lisa White Hamlin, of North Port, and George Fearson Davis, of North Port.
Merlin Joseph David Lewis, of Englewood, and Kayla Marie Krabill, of Englewood.
Joseph August Gutermann, of Englewood, and Brenda Alice Waterbury, of Englewood.
Jessica Yvonne Carlin, of Port Charlotte, and Keith Edward McCabe, of Port Charlotte.
Katherine Marie Vollmer, of Punta Gorda, and Blake Allen Little, of Punta Gorda.
Justin Michael Cauffman, of North Port, and Jacqueline Marie Ford, of North Port.
Stephanie Suzanne Lyons, of Port Charlotte, and Ronald Jason Szewczyk, of Port Charlotte.
Mary Ellen Marino, of Punta Gorda and Lucas Johannes Klarenbeek, of Punta Gorda.
Johnny Lee Howard, of Englewood, and Deborah Ann Wilson, of Englewood.
Lynn Hites Webster, of Port Charlotte, and Anne Elizabeth McCrary Sullivan, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Anthony Washington, of Punta Gorda, and Shara Labeth Johnson, of Punta Gorda.
George Wilson Loper, of Rio Grande, New Jersey, and Nancy Mary Abrams, of Punta Gorda.
Ronald Timothy Meade, of Port Charlotte, and April Young Fritz, of Port Charlotte.
Alisha Courtney Ehlke, of Port Charlotte, and Timothy Allan Nail, of Port Charlotte.
Johnny Ray Boyd, of Port Charlotte, and Cassilda Goforth, of Port Charlotte.
Gustavo Jiniel Rosado Serrano, of North Port, and Emily Jane Marie Ventimiglia, of North Port.
Katelyn Marie McIlwaine, of Englewood, and Dillon Ray Fitzgerald, of Englewood.
Waldemar Bieniek, of Punta Gorda, and Agata Ziolkowska, of Vernon, Connecticut.
Edmond Craig Moore, of North Port, and Joy Rebecca Cross, of North Port.
Charlotte County divorces
Nancy Ann Bertucci v. Anthony Thomas Bertucci
Pierre Jean-Francois Cieciorko v. Iris Ruiz Leon
Kevin L. Crenshaw v. Tracy A. Crenshaw
Marianne T. Flynn v. Shawn M. Flynn
Joseph Jimenez v. Susan H. Jimenez
Tanya Claire Keefer v. Shawn Paul Keefer Sr.
Eva Leonidovna Krick v. Charles Allen Krick
Edmond C. Moore v. Katherine Moore
Jennifer I. Morgan v. Joseph P. Morgan
Cindy Ann Paulen v. Charles Robert Paulen II
Maggie Schultheis v. Jeffry Schultheis
Amy Shah v. Aqeel A. Shah
Nicole Thomsen v. Justin Hamilton Kline
Vicki Weedo v. Scott Weedo
Jennifer June Werle v. George Thomas Werle
