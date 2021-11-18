BABCOCK RANCH - Babcock Ranch hosts its three-day Winter Wonderland from Dec. 3-5, it said in a news release.
The weekend of activities include Santa Claus, a North Pole center for children along with holiday music, and town’s tree lighting.
It will take place in Founder’s Square, the news release said.
“Winter Wonderland honors the spirit of the holidays and brings back a special tree lighting tradition at Babcock Ranch,” Kitson & Partners chairman/CEO Syd Kitson said.
Kitson & Partners is the developer of Babcock Ranch.
“It celebrates the special bond of family and community, the joy of the holiday season and provides so many different experiences families will remember for years to come,” Sid Kitson said.
The events open to the public and are free. Food and drinks will be available from food trucks along with nearby restaurants.
The town’s annual tree lighting ceremony kicks off the event on Dec. 3.
"Opening night festivities include holiday music performed by students from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bower School of Music & The Arts, the Punta Gorda Symphony, and a children’s choir from the Babcock Neighborhood School," the news release said. "It will also feature a reading by Mrs. Claus, welcome remarks by Kitson, a dazzling light show choreographed to music at Innovation Tower, the town’s 67-foot-tall landmark over Lake Babcock, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Babcock Ranch’s holiday tree will sparkle with light as guests sing carols across Founder’s Square."
Those attending the night's festivities need to register for a parking pass with $5 fee for nonresidents.
Registration won't be necessary on Dec. 4 and 5.
"Children visiting the North Pole will experience the magic of wintertime – life-size snow globe races, glacier relays, Grinchmas games – as well as craft stations for decorating ornaments and making popcorn garlands," it said.
Its North Pole Kids Station will open on Saturday and Sunday.
“The market celebrates the incredible creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our residents and gives us the opportunity to showcase their talent to the community,” Kitson said.
Pictures with Santa take place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday music takes place from 1-3 p.m. with a 5-minute light show every 30 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. set to holiday music
The Jingle Bell 5K Race takes off at 7 a.m. Sunday.
“Winter Wonderland is a blending of time-honored and new traditions, and our gift to the community,” Kitson said. “We hope families will make this a must-attend event to celebrate the holidays and enjoy the hospitality of our very special hometown.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/babcockranch/events.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.