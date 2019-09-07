PUNTA GORDA — Over a half-million Floridians suffer from Alzheimer's disease.
Each one slowly loses their memory, with symptoms worsening over time until eventually interfering with daily tasks, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
In order to help, the Alzheimer's Association is hosting its annual walk Saturday, Oct. 5, at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ceremony starts at 9 a.m.
Charlotte County's walk planning committee chair Jesse Cantwell walks for her grandmother, who died from the disease.
"My grandmother's Alzheimer's journey had a profound effect on the dynamics of our family," Cantwell said. "It was very difficult. We all felt sadness, but we each experienced it in different ways. Families need resources to help them at each stage of the disease as well as meet them where they are, whether they are a child, teen or adult. The Alzheimer's Association provides such resources."
Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, killing 6,711 Floridians last year, according to the Florida Department of Health. Money raised will go toward furthering care, support and research efforts of the association.
On the day of the walk, participants will receive a wristband and a Promise Garden flower. Each color represents the participant's connection to the disease, such as losing a loved one from the disease or suffering from it themselves.
By late last week, the walk had raised $19,129 with 189 participants and 55 teams. The association aims to raise $59,000 total from the walk.
Registration is free. After fundraising $100, a participant will receive a T-shirt.
To learn more or sign up for the event, visit www.act.alz.org.
