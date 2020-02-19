The annual Tampa Bay Rays Multi-Chamber Breakfast was held Wednesday morning at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
The breakfast was an opportunity for members of the various chambers of commerce to network with each other, and to hear from guest speakers from the Rays.
After the breakfast, chamber members were welcome to stay and watch the Rays players participate in Spring Training practice.
