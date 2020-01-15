Sunseeker point (copy)

Support pillars stand at the narrow end of the Sunseeker future resort site in December, 2019.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

For the Sunseeker quiz, click here.

These are the correct answers.

1.) B

2.) C

3.) B

4.) D

5.) A

6.) C

7.) B

8.) A

9.) B

10.) A

11.) A

12.) C

13.) C

14.) C

15.) B

16.) A

17.) A

18.) B

- Compiled by Sun staff, information as of Jan. 15, 2019

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments