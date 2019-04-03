Between Monday and Wednesday, regular gas prices statewide rose almost 13 cents on average.
“Florida drivers experienced another round of rising prices last week, as fuel supplies continued to tighten due to refinery issues,” said American Automobile Association spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
This two-day spike also happened in Punta Gorda’s metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, at a larger scale by 16 cents.
“Although gas price hikes are not out of the norm, this time of year, it’s something that often catches many motorists by surprise,” Jenkins said.
How did March turn out? Gas prices rose by more than 25 cents in March statewide.
They reached their peak Friday for the month locally averaging at $2.751 in the Punta Gorda MSA and $2.760 statewide.
However, gas started slipping by pennies over the weekend, finishing off the month at $2.700 in the Punta Gorda MSA and $2.739 statewide.
“Fortunately, gas prices appear to be leveling off for now,” Jenkins said.
Some (possible) good newsAAA doesn’t forecast another round of rising prices this week, based on current wholesale prices.
But, if there’s an unexpected supply interruption or stock market spike, prices could spike again.
“Motorists are not out of the woods yet,” Jenkins said. “Until supply levels return to normal, the potential will remain for additional price hikes.”
Why will prices keep rising? Around this time of year, the demand for gasoline rises, the supplies are lowered and refineries perform their annual maintenance and switch to a summer-blend gasoline.
These factors can cause gas prices to rise 20 to 75 cents in the spring, Jenkins said.
The highest prices of the year normally occur by Memorial Day weekend, which AAA still can’t predict how high the price will go.
After pumps hit their peak, they start to seesaw in the summer and decline in the winter.
How do we compare to last year? As of Tuesday, prices statewide and in the Punta Gorda MSA are 10 cents higher than they were this time last year.
And though prices can rise between 20 to 75 cents in the spring, 2019 has risen a lot higher.
Punta Gorda’s MSA gas prices have risen 66 cents since Jan. 1 in 2019, compared to last year only rising by 18.6 cents.
Statewide, prices have risen 58.4 cents this year, whereas last year they only rose 19.3 cents.
Though this seems like a large change, prices in 2018 were already almost 29 cents higher statewide and 37 cents higher in the Punta Gorda MSA.
