Apartment complex OK'd near Sunseeker

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Commission approved up to 222 new apartments near Sunseeker Resort.
Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to change zoning on a 41-acre property at Harper Avenue and Pinnacle Street to allow multifamily apartments planned for the western portion of the property.
The site, east of U.S. 41, is less than a mile from the massive resort under construction.
The plan was vetted through the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Area before coming to County Commission for approval.
With 28.85 areas of open space on the eastern side of the property, County Commissioner Chris Constance said he was concerned about the developer coming back in the future to ask for something more on the property, like a hotel.
However, he liked other aspects of the project, such as preserving wetlands, creating a natural buffer from existing neighbors and better protecting the apartments from anticipated storm surge during hurricanes.
However, any future changes would require legislative action and new requests for rezoning.
Nonetheless, Constance cast the dissenting vote.
Staff said the project with up to 222 units is consistent with the county's comprehensive plan and was approved in November by the county's Planning and Zoning Board.
It's something County Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said the board wanted to see happen with the hard-to-develop property.
"We did the ask," he said. "We wanted to see this property that sat there for years, developed and back on the tax rolls. That's what the CRA helped do for this area."
Planning staff said the proposal not only provides more multi-family apartments, but preserves the onsite wetlands and adds buffering to the neighboring community.
Resident John Everson asked commissioners to be good listeners and hear concerns about flooding from the property into the neighborhood and additional traffic from hundreds of new families moving into the apartments.
He said the zoning near the Melbourne Road and Shady Lane areas should be at a lower impact that better fits the community, including pedestrian and bike-friendly areas.
Geri L. Waksler, attorney for the property's owner, Pastore Doyle Developers, said it's a challenging property to develop. It has a natural break with wetlands adjacent to the creek.
Waksler said the developer did a traffic study which shows new residents will not greatly impact traffic flow. She said the developer will do a wetland mitigation study. The development also creates a faster path to nearby evacuation routes, she said. The developer will pay all costs for utility hookups.
Waksler said the property is in the coastal high hazard area, which is prone to flooding. She said the developer had a plan to divert water throughout the property and not to existing neighborhoods.
Although it adds "significant costs" to the project, the developer promised to build the units 13 feet above the existing grade to help prevent the impacts of the "worse case scenario" of storm surge. County code allows 60-foot building heights in that zone.
"This property is the closest undeveloped tract from Sunseeker," she said.
Waksler said the apartments would be ideal for employees of nearby Sunseeker, which is currently under construction and slated to open in the fall. She said it's within walking distance for employees, which would free up additional parking at the resort.
Waksler said Pastore Doyle Developers hasn't contacted Sunseeker about the proposed multifamily apartments.
Resident Betsy Williams told commissioners that people in the neighborhood couldn't get much information on the proposal. She said it's hard to learn about it and make public comments in 3 minutes.
She and others wanted to know about flooding, preserving two eagle nests on the property and more traffic in the narrow roads around the proposed property.
