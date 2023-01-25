 Skip to main content
Apartment complex OK'd near Sunseeker

Harper apartments

Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday approved proposed multifamily apartments with up to 222 units near Sunseeker Resort near Charlotte Harbor.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Commission approved up to 222 new apartments near Sunseeker Resort.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to change zoning on a 41-acre property at Harper Avenue and Pinnacle Street to allow multifamily apartments planned for the western portion of the property.


Resident John Everson

John Everson brought his own map Tuesday to show Charlotte County commissioners during a meeting where flooding occurs on and near the proposed multifamily apartment complex, near Sunseeker resort.
Betsy Williams

Resident Betsy Williams told the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that she and her neighbors were concerned they hadn't had much information on the newly proposed apartment complex slated for construction in their Harper Avenue neighborhood near Sunseeker. 

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

