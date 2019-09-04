^pBy CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
ARCADIA — The healing started for three lost brothers recently.
Groundbreaking for a city pocket park last month honors Marcus, Kiani and Kemaren Clark, three boys ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old whose lives were cut short in 2017.
They were visiting a grandfather and died when the man’s home was set on fire. The grandfather and another adult escaped. The alleged arsonist, Marian Evette Williams, 49, of Bartow, faces trial next year.
The dedication of the Clark Brothers Memorial Park put that mindless crime aside, giving the city a community-wide celebration of brothers remembered for their closeness and the pursuit of play. Construction begins in September and should finish quickly. There will be kid equipment and benches for older folks to rest.
The brothers’ grandfather remembered them like ducks, following him to the store and through the neighborhood.
And not for anything in particular, just to be with someone they loved and to feel the joy of family, said Arnold Mele, talking with a smile in the present tense, the pain clear when he stopped to change an “is” to a “was” in his thoughts of the youngest brother, who was 4.
A prayer, a chamber and mayor’s welcoming, a mother’s thankfulness, ceremonial shovels and lots of hugs gave a sad event the boost a community suffering such a great loss needed.
