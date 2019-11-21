PUNTA GORDA — Are you looking for organic foods to add to your Thanksgiving feast?

Worden Farm’s organic farm stand is open Sunday from 2-5 p.m. It’s a members-only organic farm stand, but there will be member-for-a-day passes available to non-members for free at the cashier station.

Worden Farm is an 85-acre certified organic family farm in Charlotte County run by husband and wife Chris Worden and Eva Worden.

Some of the season’s harvest will be donated to local charities including the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Customers should bring their own bags.

“We will be donating food for Thanksgiving meals to United Way of Charlotte County who then distribute to the various local organizations as needed,” said Worden.

The farm is at 34900 Bermont Rd., in Punta Gorda.

For more information visit: wordenfarm.com

