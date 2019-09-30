PORT CHARLOTTE — There are many lovable friends to choose from at the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.

Between 25 adoptable dogs and 60 adoptable cats, each one has a special personality and waiting to go to a new home.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The shelter is closed Monday.

Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Check out their deals to learn what day is best for you to go:

Thankful Dog Thursday — From 4-7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.

Feline Friday — From 4-7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years are half-off

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are half-off

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments