PORT CHARLOTTE — Get ready for the fair.
The 31st annual Charlotte County Fair opens its doors today at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m., where residents can explore all the art, rides, shows, food, games and animals within the 20-acre fairgrounds.
Today it’s $20 to ride all rides, admission included. General admission for adults is $7. It’s $5 for students and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $5. Chaperones over 25 can enter at general admission if accompanying minors and if they aren’t riding rides.
The fair goes until Sunday, Feb. 9. The fairgrounds are at 2333 El Jobean Rd., in Port Charlotte.
Everyone can enjoy free gate admission Tuesday, Feb. 4, while students and school employees with valid ID get free admission Sunday, Feb. 9. The entire family of military personnel with proof of past or current service can get in for free Thursday, Feb. 6 for Military Appreciation Day; and 4H and FFA members get free gate admission Saturday, Feb. 8.
For more information about the fair, visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
