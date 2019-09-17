PORT CHARLOTTE — Female actors seeking their big breaks might just find it in Port Charlotte. And the best part? No experience necessary.
Harmonic Image and Photography will hold an audition at Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The group is looking for one female actor age 4 to 6 and another female actor in her 60s.
There is no need to prepare a monologue in advance.
“We’ll give them one or two lines,” said Harmonic Image Creative Director Steve Donaldson. “No prep work is needed for the talent.”
The group is mainly looking for method acting through emotions and reactions, he said.
The commercials, which will be 30 and 15 seconds, will be aired on television, online and on social media, according to Steve Donaldson, a creative director for Harmonic Image.
If selected, each actor will be paid $250 by Harmonic Image.
The commercial will be shot during the day on Friday, Oct. 18.
Actors should register in advance by calling Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022.
Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization for theater arts offering educational programs and productions in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida. For more information visit: www. charlotteplayers.org
