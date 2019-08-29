By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
Stability may not be the most exciting thing in the world, but it’s the sign of a healthy market.
And the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors‘ July report shows just that: A balanced real estate market.
Though some months may be better than others, real estate agents, buyers and sellers alike can expect steady ground as they navigate the area’s properties, according to Afra Newell, the association’s president.
Overall, with the residential properties outlined in the report, the market does favor the seller as inventory is lower than the current demand.
Here’s what you should know about July’s report:
Single Family Homes The highlights:
Closed sales: 345 (two less sales than July 2018)
Median sale price: $221,000 ($21,000 more than July 2018)
Active listings: 1,143 (29 less than July 2018)
Months supply of inventory: 3.4 (same as July 2018)
July sales haven’t improved much since this time last year, remaining relatively steady.
Monthly sales for single-family homes continue to decrease this time of year, hitting their peak in May at 445 sales.
The price, on the other hand, has risen due to a slightly lower inventory and high demand, according to Newell.
Townhouses and Condos The highlights:
Closed sales: 85 (seven more than July 2018)
Median sale price: $131,500 ($3,000 less than July 2018)
Active listings: 271 (seven more than July 2018)
Months supply of inventory: 3.8 (0.4 more than July 2018)
More condos and townhouses were sold in July, picking up speed from June’s 62 sales.
Newell attributes this to a higher demand and customer confidence.
Meanwhile, the median sale price dipped from $175,000 in April to $131,500 in July.
“It is a normal adjustment on a stable market like we are experiencing now,” Newell said.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
