What appears to be a surge of COVID-19 is being seen in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, according to data by the Florida Department of Health Friday, for the seven-day period ended April 8.
Charlotte County
The county reported 307 new cases of the coronavirus; last week the county had 303 new cases, and the previous week there were 82 new cases of COVID-19.
The county so far has had 11,777 positive cases among residents and 205 cases among non-residents.
Health officials have cited travel over spring break, Easter and Passover, plus large gatherings as contributing factors for the uptick.
Thirty-six patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday; last week 31 patients were hospitalized from the virus.
Three more residents died due to COVID-19 last week, for a total of 395 deaths in Charlotte County.
Sarasota County
In the seven-day period ended April 8, Sarasota County reported 754 new cases; last week saw 625 new cases. But two months ago Sarasota County was experiencing upwards of 1,100 new cases per week. The county so far has had 28,891 resident cases and 1,494 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
There were 40 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, down five from the same time a week ago.
The Department of Health reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 798 who have died from the virus.
DeSoto County
The county continued to see its cases and hospitalizations ease again last week. The Department of Health reported 42 new cases; there were 55 cases the previous week, and 62 cases the week before. So far, DeSoto County has had 4,108 resident cases and 26 COVID-19 cases among non-residents.
There were three patients hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 last week. No new deaths from the virus were reported last week; there have been 86 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations update
The state’s DOH reported 4,190,513 people have completed their COVID-19 shots series. Of those, 3,789,666 completed their two-dose series, while 400,847 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
In Charlotte County, 89,741 people (or 50.71% of its population) have been vaccinated. A total of 49,133 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 202,755 people (or 49.19% of the population) have been vaccinated. Of the 116,951 who completed the series.
In DeSoto County, 8,405 were vaccinated (or 23.09% of the county’s population), and 4,686 completed the series.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 25 new cases from April 6-8. The cases occurred at: Charlotte High School (2); East Elementary (1); Kingsway Elementary (1); L.A. Ainger (2); Lemon Bay High School (3); Meadow Park Elementary (3); Murdock Support District (1); Murdock Middle School (2); Port Charlotte High School (7); Sallie Jones Elementary (1); The Academy (1); and Vineland Elementary (1).
South Sarasota County schools reported the following cases last week: Atwater Elementary School (5 students); Glenallen Elementary (1 student); Lamarque Elementary (1 student); Toledo Blade Elementary (1 student); Heron Creek Middle School (2 students); Woodland Middle School (4 students, 1 staff); and North Port High School (3 students).
The DeSoto County schools district reported the following: Memorial Elementary (2 students); Nocatee Elementary (2 students), West Elementary (2 students, two staff); DeSoto Middle School (6 students, 1 staff); DeSoto High School (2 students); and DeSoto Secondary School (1 student).
