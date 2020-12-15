AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, commenting on the recent uptick in gasoline prices that some drivers noticed on Tuesday, said that it is attributed to optimism in the market over the coronavirus vaccine. As a result, it has driven crude oil prices higher which, in turn, affects prices at the pumps.
Jenkins referred back to the beginning of the pandemic when "rising cases of COVID caused lockdowns in various cities, and the lowest gasoline demand figures since the spring," he said.
On Monday, AAA reported that the Punta Gorda metro market has some of the lowest prices in the state; that was still true on Tuesday, Jenkins said. However, he alluded to increases at the pump that were seen on Tuesday, and he said that besides the feeling that perhaps travel would rebound and increase gasoline demand, prices usually do go up on Mondays and Tuesdays, anyway.
One man who was not happy with the recent increase was Punta Gorda resident Jim Briggs who was pumping premium gasoline into his custom Buick at the WaWa on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda on Tuesday. "Look at that," he said, pointing at the pump's displayed prices. On Tuesday premium gasoline was more than 60 cents higher than regular gasoline at the WaWa, where regular gasoline was $2.20 per gallon.
Regular gasoline on Tuesday also was $2.20 per gallon at a number of stations in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. Driving to eight stations in Punta Gorda and nine in Port Charlotte, the lowest price was seen at the Gulf station in Port Charlotte, located northbound on Tamiami Trail. There, regular gasoline was selling at $1.94. Coming in second with the lowest price for regular was the Walmart in Punta Gorda whose Murphy Gas was going for $2.17 per gallon. Third-lowest price for regular gasoline was found at the Marathon/Lucky station, also in Port Charlotte, where regular was $2.18. But all other gas stations were selling regular gasoline at $2.20 per gallon.
AAA reported Monday that gas prices in the state were falling, after reaching a two-month high of $2.16 per gallon more than a week ago. Prices at the pump declined an average of 2 cents per gallon in the past week, but that was on Monday. Now the uptick has begun. But aside from the current optimism over the vaccine, "It was a relatively uneventful week in the fuel market," Jenkins said. While oil prices held relatively steady, he warned, "that could change this week."
He said that while the FDA's approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help promote higher oil prices, due to its potential of helping fuel demand eventually rebound in 2021, "the optimism would have to overpower current conditions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.