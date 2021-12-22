As some 5.4 million Floridians get ready to hit the road — an expected 28% more than in 2020 — drivers might want to fill up in Charlotte County, as the area has the second-lowest gasoline prices in the state, according to AAA.
“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, the state’s lowest gasoline prices were in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, but the Punta Gorda metropolitan area, which includes all of Charlotte County, came in second, averaging $3.12 for regular unleaded, according to AAA data.
But a number of stations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and North Port were selling gasoline for less, according to Gas Buddy respondents on Tuesday morning.
They reported gasoline along Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda selling in a range of $2.96 to $3.05 on Tuesday morning. Similar prices were seen on U.S. 41.
Port Charlotte’s Sam’s Club was selling gas at $2.89 per gallon at noon, and North Port’s Walmart was selling gas for $2.99 late morning, which was the lowest in the city.
DeSoto County had some of the state’s highest prices, ranging from $3.30 to $3.37.
“Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year,” Jenkins said. “Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe last year, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent.”
There is good reason for many wanting to travel once again, AAA Vice President Debbie Haas said in the news release.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic.”
The travel surge comes at a time when crude oil prices have been slipping; this, in turn, has caused gasoline prices to fall lower.
The price of U.S. crude oil plummeted 13% on Black Friday on concerns about how the omicron variant could limit global mobility.
AAA recommends planning ahead for your road trip, which is the preferred mode of transportation for 91% of holiday travelers.
With nearly 1.2 million more Floridians on the road compared to last year, AAA predicted drivers in major metro areas could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.
Another factor leading to slowdowns are vehicle breakdowns.
“Vehicle that have been driven less during the pandemic should get an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fuel levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown,” Jenkins said.
And while Floridians are hitting the road, so are millions of other drivers, many of whom are traveling toward Florida.
AAA booking data through October shows that domestically, theme park destinations like Orlando, top the list of popular travel spots along with several Florida cities: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.
AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements,” Haas said.
