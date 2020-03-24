Although the library buildings are closed to the public, Sarasota and Charlotte counties are offering “curbside-pickup” to patrons.
You can reserve items online and library staff will call you when the items are available for pickup. Once patrons arrive at the library and park in the designated parking spots they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver the items to their cars.
Employees wear gloves when delivering the items that are wrapped in protective plastic.
Punta Gorda Library Supervisor Jonathan Westbrook said he is glad that patrons are still reserving online and coming to the library to pick up items.
”We want everyone to know that we are still here for you,” Westbrook said. “We’re happy to be able to serve our patrons.”
Punta Gorda resident Joseph Spuglio waited outside the Punta Gorda Library on Tuesday afternoon for his items.
”They’re doing a great job,” he said. “I reserved 10 movies online so I’ll be set for a while.”
At the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood, business was brisk as patrons drove up to the front and picked up their materials Tuesday at their prearranged appointment time.
Lanette Hart, a manager for Charlotte County Libraries, said the idea for the program in Charlotte started before the coronavirus pandemic.
”It’s something we were talking about doing as a trial before the outbreak happened,” Hart said. “People seem to like it so we plan on continuing to offer it in the future.”
Westbrook said 77 people stopped by the Punta Gorda Library to retrieve items on Tuesday. Hart said more than 720 people utilized the program during the first three days.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties have canceled all in-person library programs through May 9, but there are still ways to utilize the many free programs that are still available.
“We have all kinds of resources on our website including children’s E-books, audiobooks and movies,” said Sarasota County librarian Ann Hall. “Children can get help with homework ... there is even an application to learn a new language. We’ve been given access by vendors who wouldn’t normally share their services for free.”
Hart added the libraries will be streaming storytimes on Facebook for kids, and anyone who needs help with the free apps can call and speak to a librarian.
Besides children’s books and resources, there is a wide array of online resources available for adults including tutorials on business development, job preparation and careers, and a health and wellness link that features thousands of full-text medical journals and research information.
Just log in with your library card number and 4-digit PIN to access all of these items. The digital library is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you don’t currently have a library card, call your local library and ask for a virtual library card. The virtual card would grant access to eBooks, eMagazines and database resources for eLearning.
All physical material due dates are extended for the duration of the closure, so don’t worry about getting your items back to the library before then. The outdoor dropboxes will also be available for patrons to return physical items.
Visit charlottecountyfl.gov or www.scgov.net for more information.
