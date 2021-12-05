If you’re a married woman working in the Punta Gorda metro region, you might be among the 38.6% earning more than their husbands.
In a recent study, Punta Gorda is ranked second for small metro areas (population of 100,000 to 349,000) where women earn more than their husbands, according to a new study by Self, a financial technology company.
Gainesville made the Top 10 — it came in at No. 7, for small metro cities, and at No. 8 for all metro cities. Some 37.3% of women in the college town earn more than their husbands.
Self also ranked Punta Gorda third out of all metro areas, and Florida at No. 8 of all 50 states.
In Florida, an average of 31.9% of married women earn more than their husbands.
Using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Self also calculated the median pay ratio for wives earning more than their husbands, median earnings for wives, the median pay ratio for all married women and median earnings for all married women.
The pay ratio is defined as women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s.
Other cities in Florida also came in toward the top of the leaderboard, so to speak. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, a large (1 million or more population) metro area, came in first place, with 34% of married women earning more.
The only other Florida city in the Top 10 for large metro cities was Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, where 32.5% of wives earned more.
There were 53 large metro cities surveyed.
In the midsize metro (350,000 to 999,999) category, Ocala was ranked No. 1. There, 41.3% of married women earn more than their husbands.
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville in the midsize metro category came in at No. 7. There, 34,7% of married women earn more.
There were 85 metro areas surveyed for the midsize category.
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, came in at No. 43 in the midsize category and at No. 143 for all metro areas. There, 29.0% of women earn more.
Cape Coral came in at No. 38 for midsize metros and at number 133 out of all metros. Married women in Cape Coral earned 29.3% more.
The survey revealed the number of female breadwinners has plateaued in recent years. Also, the earnings ratio among married couples varies considerably depending on their occupations.
Husbands who out-earn their wives by the largest margin tend to be in high-paying occupations such as physicians and executives, while those who earn the least when compared to their partner are more likely to be in lower paying jobs, such as teaching assistants or childcare workers.
Self’s graphs reveal that wives’ occupations with the highest-paying job ratios are automotive service technicians and mechanics and chief executives and legislators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.