By 1 p.m. Saturday, Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor made landfall at Florida's St. Vincent Island, the National Hurricane Center reported.
At this time, strong winds were still affecting the eastern panhandle.
But aside from some rain, Southwest Florida mostly avoided Nestor's grasp.
"Charlotte County seems to have escaped any serious issues as a result of the storm passing through," said Charlotte County Public Works director John Elias.
There were no flooding or debris calls to Charlotte County's Public Works department Saturday, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
The highest rainfall total recorded Saturday was in Deep Creek, at three inches, Gleason said. The only damage reports received by fire and EMS teams were related to downed power lines, Gleason said.
There were over 1,500 power outages in Charlotte County, 2,000 in Sarasota County and two in DeSoto County, according to FPL's Power Tracker map Saturday afternoon. However, these quickly went down to 183 in Charlotte County and 840 in Sarasota County as of 3 p.m. DeSoto increased to three power outages at that time.
Eighteen homes in Northwest Cape Coral in Lee County suffered damage from a tornado Saturday morning, WINK News reported.
Though storm surge and tropical storm warnings have been cancelled in the area, elevated water levels and gusty winds remain possible into today, NHC reported Saturday afternoon.
