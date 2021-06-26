Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties' unemployment rates beat the state average of 4.9%, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Charlotte County had an unemployment rate of 4.7%, while Sarasota and DeSoto counties saw a rate of 4.1%.
The unemployment rate in the three counties in May dropped 0.1% from April.
Florida's state average unemployment rate in May had also fallen by 0.1% from the previous month.
Miami-Dade County had the highest unemployment rate of 6.7%, while Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys, had the lowest rate of 3.1%.
Mirca Mercado, vice president of Labor Solutions Inc. which has an employment agency office in Port Charlotte, attributed the unemployment decrease in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties "to the opening of businesses after the pandemic."
She said another factor was the state's ending of the extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits, prompting unemployed workers to seek jobs.
Jim Wall, of CareerSource Southwest Florida, pointed out good news from the DEO report. For the Punta Gorda metro area, which encompasses Charlotte County, non-agricultural employment in May was 49,000, for an increase of 2,600 jobs from a year ago, or 5.6%.
However, the Punta Gorda metro region in May was down 200 jobs from April, for a 0.4% decrease, likely attributed to a seasonal adjustment as the warmer weather arrived.
Wall pointed out that the Punta Gorda metro area had growth rates higher than the statewide growth rates from a year ago in the following: other services (19%), government (5.1%), financial activities (4.8%), and mining, logging and construction (4.5%).
The region also had the fastest annual growth rate compared to all 24 of the metro areas, in other services and government jobs.
However bright the jobs and unemployment forecast was for May, the DEO reported the May 2021 labor force statistics and the total non-agricultural employment have not yet reached the pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2020 ordered bars and restaurants to close, followed by all but essential workers and services, on April 1.
However, Florida has gained back over half of the jobs lost, or 814,800, according to the DEO.
Locally, employment and career experts cite the lack of workers to fill positions, a sound heard by many who simply cannot get enough workers to fill open positions, many of which are jobs requiring certifications.
