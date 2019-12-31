A Punta Gorda man this week was found with false identification and nearly two-dozen credit cards he claims he “collected,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was conducting a field interview in Port Charlotte Monday with Robert Earnest Demaria, 47, who identified himself as 38-year-old Michael N. Stokes. He was sitting on the sidewalk with power tools still in the box, which he said he bought with a company credit card from Home Depot, court records state.
However, this credit card wasn’t in his name, he couldn’t provide a receipt and couldn’t give the name of the company he worked for as he told deputies he had just started that day. Demaria did say his boss was named “Mike Carter,” but could not give a business address or phone number for his boss.
While searching Demaria, his real identity was discovered after the deputy located a license in his backpack. The deputy also found a syringe in Demaria’s right pocket, which he said he uses to inject insulin intravenously, and approximately 30 credit cards.
At least 23 of those cards were not in Demaria’s name.
Demaria, of the 27100 block of Jones Loop Road, told deputies he collects them and has found them throughout Charlotte County.
The deputy also found $45 in cash from a pawn transaction earlier that day, in which he used the name Michael Stokes. There, he pawned a hammer drill set, batteries for the drill, a charger and another drill set that was still in the original box.
Demaria was arrested Monday evening. He was charged with unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person, fraudulent use of personal identification information and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $13,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Monica A. Harmon, 40, 11400 block of 8th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jimmy Shanon Tyler, 42, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
• Shayne Boomhower, 33, of West Park. Charges: trafficking more than 4 grams and less than 30 kilograms of heroin, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, electric weapon or device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $99,000.
• John Wayne Ohle, 39, 15400 block of Lime Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Bonnie Jean Love, 49, 15400 block of Lime Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
• Erica Dianne Fiscella, 36, 32600 block of Oil Well Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Robert Earnest Demaria, 47, 27100 block of Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: fraud/impersonation/using or possessing an ID of another person without consent, unlawful possession of five or more personal IDs, and false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.
• Michael Lawrence Mongelli, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: second degree larceny/petty theft of less than $100 — first offense. Bond: $1,500.
• William Cullen Quinn, 65, 13000 block of Ridgely Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $8,000.
• Paul Allen Washington, 36, 20300 block of Wilkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driver presented non-current insurance. Bond: none.
• Charles Leon Davis, 49, of Pocahontas, Tenn. Charge: committed a domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $25,000.
• Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 1100 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Daniel Martin Garofolo, 29, 1600 block of Placida Rd., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $3,500.
• Rachel Kay Barnes, 24, 1600 block of Placida Rd., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Alexander Robert Leiper, 25, 1000 block of Haste Lane, Englewood. Charges: first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to $300, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Levi Anderson, 18, 300 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.