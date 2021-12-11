There’s no place like Key West for the holidays. Jimmy Buffett music fills the air, lighted bikes and golf carts cruise Duval Street, everybody is Santa. It all makes for an memorable Christmas.
The next best thing, if you want to stay closer to home, is John Patti’s annual Christmas show with a twist. Instead of violins and carolers, Patti’s “A Calyp-Soul Christmas” uses steel drums and soul to cast an unforgettably festive spell.
Called “steel pan” by those in the know, steel drums aren’t just island instruments. As Patti teaches his audiences, they’re percussion instruments that can sing a melody and harmonize with the best of them.
“As a steel drum artist,” said Patti, “I infuse an island jazz style in holiday favorites, creating refreshing and lively versions of the songs, as well as describe the history and versatility of the instrument.”
Patti’s dad played drums in Baltimore-area bands, and both parents were Jimmy Buffett fans.
As you’d expect of a Parrothead family, their son took instantly to the wildly unintuitive tuning of steel drums. Within hours of receiving a set, the nine-year-old was picking out simple melodies and teaching himself the instrument.
“I’ve found a unique niche in the worldwide Jimmy Buffett subculture,” he explained. “I’m very fortunate to have been busy all over the country with this genre-defining sound.”
Twelve years ago, he caught the eye and ear of late local trop-rock legend Jim Morris, who brought the young man down to Florida as a core member of his Big Bamboo Band.
Punta Gorda now knows Patti even better from frequent solo gigs at Hurricane Charley’s and Blue Turtle (now Hemingway’s).
Around 2013, he started his annual Christmas show, “A Calyp-Soul Christmas,” which goes beyond trop rock to cross over into jazz, R&B, soul, bossa nova and calypso, as well as playing holiday favorites like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Christmas Song.”
Patti brings with him a seven-piece band of local and national touring artists, including Latin-tinged percussionist Melanie Howe and original Jimmy Buffett Coral Reefer Band guitarist Roger Bartlett.
His featured guest this year is another Coral Reefer Band member and Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Nadirah Shakoor, whose velvety-smooth voice warms audiences with sultry songs like “This Christmas” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”
“I think anything with steel drums just feels more festive,” Shakoor purred in last year’s “A Virtual Calyp-Soul Christmas.”
As a six-time Trop Rock Music Association “Musician of the Year,” Patti’s popularity has grown internationally because of his expressively smooth sound, which elevates the steel drum from its island grassroots to a place of virtuosity in many musical genres.
Patti’s innovative take on steel drums has put him onstage with greats like Les Paul in New York City, Nadirah Shakoor at the New Orleans Jazz Festival and the Coral Reefer Band in Key West. Many of his songs can be heard daily on SiriusXM Radio’s Radio Margaritaville.
