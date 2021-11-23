The coronavirus pandemic cut short a North American tour and twice postponed Gulf Theater performances for Emanne Beasha, the little girl from North Port whose crystalline soprano voice made us weep while watching her rise to the top 10 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.
“To have a voice like this is not something you can train to get,” executive producer/emcee Simon Cowell said at the time. “It genuinely is a gift.”
The now-13-year-old Jordanian-American Floridian has been singing for most of her life and throughout the area.
She’ll give her longest concert performance to date—a holiday gift called “A Christmas Wish”—on Dec. 10 at Gulf Theater, accompanied by classical pianist Isaac James.
Emanne began watching opera with her mother when she was two, entered talent shows at five and started singing the national anthem at stadium-size public events at seven.
It was also at seven that she mastered crossover operatic pop—Andrea Bocelli’s swooningly romantic “Con te partirò”—as a birthday present for her mother.
“My mom, who knew opera because her grandmother listened to it, first taught it to me from YouTube,” Emanne said. “I’ve been in love with opera ever since.”
Jay Leno, celebrity guest judge on Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent,” wasn’t even the first to give her the gold.
After her winning 2017 performance on the fifth season of Lebanon-based “Arabs Got Talent,” judge Ahmad Hilme hit the Golden Buzzer, leapt onto the judges’ table and gave the then-eight-year-old a standing ovation.
She was later awarded the Golden Superiority Medal by His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” hosted by Steve Harvey.
Just like any fairy tale heroine, Emanne Beasha is as good as she is lovely and talented. Her young life fairly glitters with humanitarian awards.
She received UNICEF’s “Champion for Children” title and has recently become an ambassador for Feed the Children. She was also featured in Cirque du Soleil’s annual Las Vegas fundraiser, “One Night for One Drop,” dedicated to providing people of all nations access to clean water. A recipient of the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020, she was nominated as one of the Top 100 Child Prodigies of the World by Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.
Since being a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” Emanne traveled the world and signed a record deal with Universal Music Group label Decca Gold, which released a mini-CD of “A Christmas Wish.”
“We were halfway through producing a proper full-length album,” said her mother, Megan. “With COVID, everything was postponed indefinitely.”
But now the show’s on again at Gulf Theater.
