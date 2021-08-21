Judy Jones, who shared a booth with Visual Arts Center artist-jeweler Barbara Jackson, shares her special niche of painted palm fronds at the Visual Arts Center’s Arts in August display at Fishermen’s Village.
Suzy Sadak adjusts one of her 3-D “little houses” made from recycled items, such as old fence boards, cans, wires, etc., during the Visual Arts Center’s Arts in August display Saturday at Fishermen’s Village.
Lynn Twohill adds the finishing touches to her booth Saturday at the Visual Arts Center’s Fourth Annual Arts in August display at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mike Stacy stopped by Visual Art Center artist John Loughlin’s booth and discussed John’s unique “pallet wood art" Saturday at the Arts in August display at Fishermen's Village.
David and Joyce Valeri admire the paintings of Tana Vandenburg, a 30-year art teacher and Visual Arts Center artist.
Artists Judy Jones and Barbara Jackson discuss their hand-made silver jewelry and paintings at the Visual Arts Center’s Arts in August display at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
Leslie Parker, Sherri Duggins and Chris Welch chat with Lynn Twohill about her hand-made jewelry.
