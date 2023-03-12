Prior to 1800, before recording sound was possible, classical music was performed privately for the enjoyment of wealthy patrons.
Then copyright and intellectual property rights emerged, protecting the music composers from theft of their work. And concert halls — the “museums of classical music” — emerged.
This changed the scale of everything. As the performance halls got bigger, programs were marketed for mass audiences to fill them. The size of symphony orchestras also grew.
Today, the average orchestra has 80-100 players. (The Venice Symphony averages 65-80.) But going big means needing deeper pockets – and more donors – to pay for more and better musicians and larger venues, in addition to marketing, advertising and ticketing expenses. At a time when the cost of staging a symphony concert season is rising, and anyone can cost-effectively download multiple genres of music on a phone, are large orchestras sustainable?
LOADING THE CHAMBER
Michael Drapkin doubts they are. But he has a big idea for how to meet the challenge.
Drapkin, 65, who is in his second season playing clarinet and bass clarinet with The Venice Symphony, documents the challenges that classical music faces in the 21st century in a Ph.D. dissertation he is writing toward a doctorate in music at Leiden University in The Netherlands. In it he calls for more chamber orchestras.
“Classical music has to their peril ignored the marketing adage of ‘Know your customer!’ which is why there are less full-time professional orchestras now than there were 20 years ago,” said Drapkin, who was a member of the Honolulu Symphony 30 years ago.
“My dissertation seeks to counter these trends and challenges — while preserving the canon of classical music — by taking the great major orchestra works written for 80-100 musicians and rescoring them for chamber orchestras (24-35 musicians with a similar instrumental makeup to an orchestra). Fewer players means lower costs.
If implemented, Drapkin’s proposal could make classical music performances more affordable to the average music lover, create more jobs for musicians and bring excitement to more communities.
“The goal is to make them more financially viable and available for smaller markets that cannot afford the multimillion-dollar budgets needed with full symphony orchestras, yet actually increase the number of jobs available for the 12,000-15,000 music performance majors that are graduated annually in the United States.”
Rescoring great major orchestra works from hundreds of years ago for accessible chamber orchestras will counter several important trends that run against traditional classical music: The emergence in the 20th century of both atonal and “pops” music, and the popularity of concert bands.
In the early 1900s, Drapkin says, Western composers began writing atonal music, which lacks a tonal center, or key, and is considered harsh, ear-piercing dissonance.
Such music is found in film scores, such as when the director wants to express feelings of fear, pain, anger or danger; the music enhances what is seen on the screen. Think horror flicks. The music is memorable, but this new style was generally deemed “contemporary” music, much of which was considered displeasing to hear by many classical musicians and their audiences.
Not surprisingly, orchestras in concert halls began to lose much of their audience due to this trend, and Drapkin took note.
“Most of the great composers of the last 70 years went into film composition because that is where the money is,” Drapkin said. “Think John Williams.”
“(Meanwhile,) the market for orchestra compositions is quite small, and in fact concert bands have a much bigger market; maybe one out of four schools have orchestras, while they each have one or more concert bands,” Drapkin said. “It is certainly arguable that the focus on film music in The Venice Symphony’s concert programming is a major factor in its success.”
Drapkin, who has a professorial demeanor and intellect, recounts that during the 20th century, the division of classical music into “serious” music – like one would hear at a subscription series – and “pops” music began to occur.
The result has been poorly attended subscription series concerts with serious music and wildly attended pops concerts, Drapkin said, like the Boston Pops concerts that Williams and Arthur Fiedler famously conducted for decades and PBS has broadcast over the years.
Drapkin experienced an orchestra’s failure firsthand. He says that while he was with the Honolulu Symphony, they staged community concerts that included collaborations with local Hawaiian artists, and they were well-attended. But the subscription concerts only performed music from the classical music canon. They never included local music or artists in their mainstage concerts, even though Hawaii is 80% non-white.
“These concerts were always poorly attended, and they eventually went bankrupt, to no surprise,” he said.
Classical music players have always looked at pops music (marches, Broadway musical music, etc.) with derision, Drapkin said. In order to survive in this economic climate, perhaps smaller chamber orchestras playing great music — either serious or pops — strikes the right note.
‘KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER’
Between big concert hall presentations, atonal music and the division of music into serious and pops, Drapkin says, orchestras have suffered declining audiences.
“This was compounded by the Ford Foundation’s grant program in the 1960s and President Johnson’s National Endowment for the Arts under his Great Society tranche of legislation that allowed for the establishment of orchestras in markets that could not or would not support these orchestras financially,” he said.
With his dissertation, which he is converting into two books and three chamber orchestra pieces, Drapkin is hoping his industry will look in the mirror.
Summing up his argument, Drapkin cites New York University economist William Baumol, who observed that there were certain industries that could not be made more efficient by increasing productivity. Baumol pointed out that a string quartet written in 1850 still requires four musicians.
“Rescoring these great works that were written for symphony orchestras, so that they could be played by chamber orchestras, solves the problem,” Drapkin said.
