The Charlotte Chorale returns to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center for their first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder," at 4 p.m. Saturday. A silent auction fundraiser event will be held at 3 p.m. prior to the concert and will conclude by the end of performance.
"A Time of Wonder" will transport you back to a simpler time of Christmas — a time filled with memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. Celebrate the sounds of the season as the Chorale sings and local instrumentalists perform traditional, and not so traditional, Christmas favorites by world-renowned composers George Frideric Handel, John Rutter, Randall Thompson, and Leroy Anderson.
The Charlotte Chorale is Charlotte County's largest vocal ensemble dedicated to performing quality choral music of all genres from the great masters to current composers under the distinguished and expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
"We are excited to be returning to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center for the Christmas concert" said marketing director Janet Sims. "Our last concert at CPAC was pre-COVID December 2019, and we are looking forward to performing again to a full house. The addition of the silent auction this year will make this an exciting event."
The Christmas Concert is the first of three concerts during the 2021-22 Season. The chorale has a long history of excellent concerts and has been cited as one best performing arts groups in Charlotte County by Harbor Style Magazine.
Reserved seat tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, students $10, payment by credit card available.
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
