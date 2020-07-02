The Cultural Center of Charlotte County reopened — cautiously — in June.
"Things will be a lot different, and we will be phasing in at a much slower pace than many other businesses," said Executive Director Steve Carter. "We are operating with a very limited staff and we recognize that our patrons are more at risk, and the health and safety of the community is a priority. We also recognize that people need some normalcy in their lives right now and we want to provide a bit of that to our many longtime patrons and supporters."
Beaches Café is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for takeout orders and limited indoor dining. Check Facebook for daily menu items and place your order by calling 941-625-4175.
The retail thrift shops are also open. The main entrance located on Gertrude Street will be the only open entrance.
Mackenzie Smart has been a staff member at the Cultural Center for the past seven years. Her grandmother was a volunteer for the organization and that's how she learned about it. She's currently an executive assistant and she also works in the retail shops.
"We usually have between 300 and 400 volunteers who help out daily throughout the year," Smart said. "We're hoping they'll be able to come back soon."
There are several retail shops at the center including a clothing shop, a kitchen/electronics store, a book nook and a room where all of the items are handmade by the "Happy Helper" volunteers.
"Many of them come here and purchase supplies and make their crafts right here in one of the meeting rooms," Smart said.
The shops are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff are currently allowing 10 patrons in the building at one time. Anyone entering the building must be wearing a face mask, and your temperature will be taken before entering. Dressing rooms will be closed, and no returns or exchanges will be accepted at this time. Right now, the store has an abundance of patriotic items to celebrate the holiday this weekend.
The fitness center is still closed and there are no classes, games or group meetings planned.
"We just want to be extra cautious as things start to open up in the community," Carter said.
The Cultural Center is a nonprofit organization that does not receive operational funding from public or governmental resources. The center hosts roughly 12,000 events each year. The organization operates on a budget of nearly $2 million annually.
"We raise money by hosting fundraisers and renting out space at our facility," Smart said, adding that the annual golf tournament and the Christmas in July event, two major fundraisers, had to be canceled this year. "We had so many things planned ... it's been a major hit to our budget."
Nearly 500,000 patrons visit the facility each year. The conference center can hold up to 1,000 people and the theater seats 500.
"There's not a bad seat in the house," Carter said. "We have professional audio and lighting technicians, and we just installed new equipment last year."
The Goldtones will present "A Tribute to Johnny Maestro" at 7 p.m. Friday in the theater. Ticket sales will be limited and guests will be asked to adhere to social distancing. The box office is currently closed. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-625-4175. The show is being sponsored by Island Doctors.
The Cultural Center depends on support from the community to continue to thrive.
"We've been providing education and entertainment for almost 60 years," Carter said. "We'd like to continue doing that for another 60."
For more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or check out The Cultural Center of Charlotte County Inc. on Facebook.
