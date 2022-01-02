SARASOTA — Pulitzer Prize-winning author and investigative reporter Ronan Farrow, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Tony Dungy are among the five speakers set to appear at the 2022 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.
“Our lineup for this 41st annual lecture series presents a diverse set of speakers who will discuss a range of perspectives about our world today,” said Ashley Brown, chair of the 2022 Town Hall series, presented by the Ringling College Library Association in Sarasota. “Their insights will bring new illumination to a number of social institutions, from politics to the legal system to pop culture.”
“We’re proud of the contributions our lecture series continues to make both to Ringling students and the community at large,”RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz said.
Proceeds benefit the Ringling College Library and student scholarships.
Since the series began, RCLA has given more than $11 million to Ringling College.
RCLA’S 2021 Town Hall Lecture Series begins Monday, Jan. 17, with a talk by Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010-18.
Christie built his reputation as a moderate Republican in a largely Democratic state. He briefly ran for president in 2016.
Christie joined ABC News as a network contributor in January 2018. His book, “Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics,” was published in January 2019.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist Paul Nicklen will discuss his 25-year career documenting the planet’s nature.
An assignment photographer for National Geographic, Nicklen grew up among the Inuit communities of Canada’s Arctic and has been studying and documenting polar regions since 1995.
He is the co-founder of SeaLegacy, which raises awareness of ocean conservation through visual storytelling. His latest book, “Born to Ice,” was published in 2018.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ronan Farrow, whose investigative journalism for The New Yorker helped to spark Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal and the #MeToo movement, will speak Monday, Feb. 21.
The son of actor Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen — from whom he is estranged — Farrow is a Rhodes Scholar and a graduate of Yale Law School.
His 2019 book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” recounts his experiences reporting the Weinstein abuses, including Weinstein’s efforts pressuring media outlets to “kill” the story.
On Tuesday, March 15, Karen Gordon Mills will appear on the Town Hall stage. She served as the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009 until August 2013 and is a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School.
Wrapping up the 2022 series on Monday, March 28, Tony Dungy will speak about his storied career as an NFL coach, broadcaster and mentor.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 1996 to 2001, Dungy joined the Indianapolis Colts and in 2007 he became the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl. In 2016, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After 31 seasons patrolling an NFL sideline, Dungy retired from coaching and works on “Football Night in America” on NBC.
All five lectures will be presented at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Morning lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. and evening talks begin at 7:30 p.m.
Call 941-309-5100 to become an RCLA member and subscribe to the 2022 Town Hall Lecture Series.
For more information, visit www.RClassociation.org.
