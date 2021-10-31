The Charlotte Players kicks off the holiday season in November with playwright Phil Olson’s “comedy with a heart,” A Nice Family Christmas,” which opens on Friday for a seven-show run at the Langdon Playhouse.
“Sometimes, theater performances can be thought-provoking, sometimes compelling, sometimes tragic, sometimes funny, and it is my view that they should always be entertaining,” said Director and Charlotte Players President Jenni Elliott. “'A Nice Family Christmas' is definitely funny, sometimes thought-provoking and certainly entertaining.”
Elliott believes audiences will enjoy following the Minnesota family as they gather on Christmas Eve. Mom and Grandma greet Carl, a journalist and the middle son; Michael, the eldest and a doctor; and Steven, the youngest, who is gay and has quite some difficulty explaining his situation to Grandma.
Uncle Bob arrives unexpectedly, slightly tipsy and sporting a bottle of whiskey. Then comes the lovely Jill, who is separated from Michael and is hoping to reunite with him.
“Mix all this together with the discovery of a secret that Mom is hiding, and you definitely have 'A Nice Family Christmas',” said the director. “So, I hope everyone will feel that they are eavesdropping on this family’s Christmas Eve and most of all, I hope they all enjoy the show.”
"A Nice Family Christmas" premiered at the Group Rep Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2016. The play won first place at the McLaren Comedy Festival in Midland, Texas, finished second out of 125 competitors for the Robert J. Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence, and was a semi-finalist in the New Play Contest at the Neil Simon Festival in Cedar City, Utah
“From the first opening lines to the surprising joyous conclusion, the entire audience was in almost constant laughter,” noted the Los Angeles Post-Examiner.
Olson grew up in Edina, Minn., and was an outstanding athlete in high school and at Dartmouth College, where he was a member of the Ivy League Championship Football team. After graduating from Dartmouth, he played briefly with the Chicago Bears pro football team.
The author currently lives in Los Angeles where he writes and produces plays. He has 16 published plays that have had over 400 productions around the U.S. and Canada. Those plays include Mom’s Gift, which the Players presented in November of 2020.
Ellen Rehaut is the stage manager for A Nice Family Christmas, and Chris Smith designed a colorful holiday set. There are five 7:30 p.m. shows and a pair of 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022. The Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
