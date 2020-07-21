For more than 59 years, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County has been a catalyst in building educational and enrichment activities within the local community.
Our goal has always been to help our neighbors enjoy the company of those who share interests. We offer a variety of classes, card games, world class music, theater performances, craft shows, thrift shops, affordable meals and good old-fashioned fellowship among friends. We truly have something for everyone. We provide more than 12,000 happenings annually for the young and young at heart.
The Cultural Center of Charlotte County is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The center does not receive any local, state or federal funding. We operate solely on the funds we generate through our many activities and events, as well as donations.
The center has suffered great losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 18 weeks, we have been forced to cancel hundreds of events. This includes our longest-running event, the 51st Annual Christmas in July craft show. These cancellations created a large financial loss of funds for the center. We are currently open, at a very limited capacity. It will be some time before we can host any major events or activities. We will continue to do our best to get through this very difficult time. We are asking the community for their help to continue this legacy for another 60 years. Your donations will help us sustain our operations during this pandemic and beyond.
We currently have a few ways that the community can help the center. First, and the most obvious is way is, to come into our thrift shops from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and make a purchase. We are also accepting donations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday through our receiving dock, which can be accessed via the Stillwater Street entrance.
Second, we have a GoFundMe page set up called "Heres to another 60 years." You can go on our Facebook page and click on the GoFundMe link.
Also, our newest event is our $10,000 Putting Contest.
On Saturday Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting our very first Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. We invite all of our supporters to attend this event. Tickets are $50. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
K. Stephen Carter is the executive director of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County.
