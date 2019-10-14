Jerry Morse and his family have created the a Halloween display called “Darkness Falls Cemetery” at 12054 Helicon Ave., Port Charlotte.

With more than 100 hours of hard work, Morse’s display includes a 9-foot-tall mausoleum, lightning, fog, animatronics and sounds. A 1950s red Farmall Tractor also is on display from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October, when Morse’s mother and aunt hand out candy (usually more than 2 pounds a night). The display also will be in full effect from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30-31. “We do this for free because I enjoy Halloween and seeing people’s reactions,” Morse said. More information can be found on Facebook at: Darkness Falls Cemetery Yard Display.

