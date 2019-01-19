Faceoff in Charlotte Harbor

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — John Cristina, an area artist better known as Dedo, purposely omitted labels for the face casts in his first public display of “A Cast of Charlotte County.”
The exhibit recently at Janie Duke’s Glass Duchess Studio in Charlotte Harbor’s Whidden Industrial Park became an interactive guessing game where even the subjects had trouble finding themselves.
“We never see ourselves as others see us,” Dedo said. “The mirror shows a reverse image.”
Dedo’s latest project echoes his classic “Faces of Punta Gorda,” 21 gray-scale portraits of notables whom he’d met around town. This time, though, he’s celebrating Charlotte County in three-dimensional pieces that often explode with color.
Using body-safe silicone rubber and plaster, he cast facial masks of nearly two dozen Port Charlotte friends, from publisher James Abraham and his wife, teacher Ginger Abraham, to Dr. David Ballestas and Sheriff Bill Prummell.
He later finished each one with appropriate colors and embellishments. One of James’ twin masks, for instance, is mounted on a book; his wife’s, on a set of freshly sharpened No. 2 pencils.
It’s been 14 years since Dedo molded his first experimental face cast, then moved on to the controversial nude body casts for which he still seeks wider acceptance.
He had hoped to exhibit his cast of characters at Port Charlotte Town Center mall on Valentine’s Day but was able instead to put on the show in glass artist Janie Duke’s Whidden Industrial Park studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.