The Punta Gorda Symphony recently received the remaining purchases made from the $12,000 William G. and Marie Selby Foundation grant.
The symphony used the grant to buy a vintage Fall Creek glockenspiel, a Roland keyboard and a Pearl drum set. The grant, which was awarded to the Punta Gorda Symphony last fall, also was used to finance new music folios for the musicians, a new conductor’s stand and a rehearsal chair for Maestro Raffaele Ponti.
“The particular percussion instruments we chose to buy really round out our orchestra,” Ponti stated in a press release. “Before, we would have to borrow these from musicians or substitute a similar instrument with a lesser voice. Owning them means now we can always produce the quality and character of sound our audiences have come to admire.”
The symphony is scheduled to begin its 2020-2021 season Nov. 22, though “leadership is laying contingency plans in the event COVID-19 social distancing guidelines preclude a normal public concert format. One way or another, the new Selby-funded instruments will be showcased in the coming season for our Charlotte County and regional audiences to enjoy,” states the press release.
For more information, go to PGSymphony.org, email info@PGSymphony.org, or call 941-205-5996.
Charlotte County Tourism wins award
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau’s “Outsiders Welcome” campaign has been named Best in Branded Content in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.
“We’re thrilled to see our Outsiders Welcome campaign continue to break new ground by combining creative storytelling and video production in an impactful way,” said Wendie Vestfall, tourism director at Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau. “I am humbled and honored that our team’s work is deemed best in class.”
The bureau’s press release further stated: “The ‘Outsiders Welcome’ campaign promotes differentiating factors of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach from competing Florida destinations, and emphasizes the area’s wealth of extraordinary outside activities and gorgeous natural settings. With beautiful beaches and fun activities on and off the water, the destination went to market for the past few years with the tagline, ‘Our Best Side is Outside.’ Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach’s engaging Outsiders Welcome video series defined those enjoying the outside as ‘Outsiders,’ and offered visitors the opportunity to meet other, local ‘Outsiders,’ who lead them into the area’s wealth of outside activities. The video series made a statement: If you’re all about being outside, going off the beaten path, and doing things your own unique way, then you might be an Outsider, and here, we say, ‘Outsiders Welcome.’”
The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
Do you have good news or good deeds to share? Email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.