PUNTA GORDA - From “White Christmas” to “Winter Wonderland,” big bands really knew how to bring music home for the holidays. So does Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater, on Dec. 12.
That’s when Southwest Florida Symphony — one of the oldest symphony orchestras in Florida, now celebrating its 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee — presents a 14-piece ensemble, featuring guest vocalist Heather Ivy, delivering holiday pops selections with a big band twist.
“It will be a nice, big, full sound in a small orchestra package,” said Ivy.
After spending most of her performing life headlining on the New York City stage and worldwide luxury cruise lines, Ivy now debuts with Southwest Florida Symphony, in the first area performance of a signature holiday show co-arranged by Broadway pianist and voice teacher Andrew Byrne.
As a symphonic soloist, Ivy has appeared locally with the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, Ave Maria Community Orchestra, and Naples and Bonita Springs Concert Bands, and looks forward to her Southwest Florida Symphony debut.
She’s now based in Naples where she runs her private voice studio, Heather Ivy Music, and guest teaches for Opera Naples, The Naples Players and Florida Gulf Coast University.
From Broadway to Bocelli and Bublé, this internationally acclaimed classical crossover soprano will sing original arrangements of holiday favorites like “The Prayer,” “Jingle Bells,” “Ave Maria,” even a Disney “Frozen” medley in her Gulf Theater appearance.
This matinee is a show for all ages.
“I really run the gamut of different styles and genres of music,” said Ivy. “Classical, Broadway, Disney, big band sounds, The Supremes, Judy Garland, Jimmy Buffett. And, for the first time for Gulf Theater, a Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy/Joy to the World’ medley.”
PUNTA GORDA - From “White Christmas” to “Winter Wonderland,” big bands really knew how to bring music home for the holidays. So does Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater, on Dec. 12.
Sue Wade works for the Southwest Florida Symphony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.