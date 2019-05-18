The United Way held its annual appreciation dinner for its VITA group.
VITA is a free tax-filing service available to individuals and families making under $66,000.
Its volunteers and donors were honored recently at the Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy.
For more information on the United Way Charlotte County and how to volunteer call, 941-627-3539.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/charlotte.
