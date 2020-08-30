Orion the Hunter stalked the wide-open space between Mars and Venus in the dark, early morning sky as Gretchen Finewood silently pulled up to an unsuspecting North Port home.
It was her second before-dawn house call and she needed to work fast if she was going to accomplish her task before the sun beckoned a return to her day job as a middle school teacher.
As the owner and sole employee of Front Yard Productions, Finewood routinely burns the post-midnight oil setting up colorful displays for a wide array of celebratory occasions. It’s a niche enterprise that has picked up momentum as the pandemic devolved large, public celebrations into humble, at-home affairs.
“The funny thing about it, if you talk to any of my family and friends, I hate mornings,” Finewood said with a laugh as she slipped the letters of “Happy” into some unexpectedly difficult turf in the home’s front yard.
“I am not a morning person,” she added as she plunged the post of a cupcake into the ground. “I love staying up late. They just laugh when they find out what time I’m getting up. I am known for I love to sleep.”
The genesis of Finewood’s endeavor was a desire 13 years ago to do something special for her father’s upcoming birthday. At the time, she lived in New York and was a stay-at-home mom on extended leave from teaching. Her father lived an hour away in Buffalo. She found a woman who created front yard displays and while arranging for her father’s surprise, she managed to surprise herself.
“I was actually looking something I could do,” Finewood said. “Long story short, the lady I called ended up helping me start my own business. We did it in western New York for about four years. It was more of a hobby. It was a business but it wasn’t a money-maker. It was something to do."
The Finewood family moved to North Port in 2014 where she quickly found a teaching position at a private school in Port Charlotte. On March 16, she sent her students home for spring break, not knowing the COVID-19 pandemic would make that the last time she would see them in person that school year.
In April while conducting virtual teaching, Finewood began seeing Facebook groups locally and around the country coming up with ways to honor seniors who were missing out on graduation ceremonies.
“People were adopting seniors and sending them gift baskets, things like that,” she said.
Finewood dug out her yard art, which had been hibernating in the garage since the move to Florida and cleaned it up.
“I didn’t think I’d ever do it again, but when that whole COVID thing happened,” she said, “I just woke up one day, honestly, and said to my family, ‘I think I’m going to resurrect this.’
“We offered our first sign and it kind of snowballed from there,” she added. “People liked it and I was really surprised. I thought it was going to be a temporary thing.”
Advertising began via word-of-mouth. It evolved into a website (Frontyardproductions.com) and a Facebook page, promoting art for a wide array of occasions. In the months since, she has had as many as 15 appointments in a week, including as many as five in a single morning.
That was all well and good while there was no school. Now, the person who hates mornings often finds herself on the road at 4 a.m. to complete looping treks from the Venice-Englewood area all the way through Deep Creek before racing to school and changing her clothes in the locker room.
“Honestly once I’m up and I have some coffee in me, I’m good for the day,” she said.
The day doesn’t end once class lets out. Finewood goes home for a power nap (if needed), then heads out to collect the signs she had posted in the morning. Before going to bed, she gets the signs in order for the following morning’s appointments.
And, as one can imagine as a hazard that goes with such a guerilla-type operation occurring under the cloak of night, there have been, ahem, incidents.
About two months ago in Englewood, Finewood was caught in the act by a fellow who was a bit compromised himself.
“It was for a 90-year-old birthday. The recipient – I must have woke him up or he was up early – came out in his underwear and a t-shirt,” she said with a laugh. The man asked what was going on but was unable to hear her reply.
“He came all the way out and took a look and said, ‘That’s great!’ and he waddles back before saying, ‘and I’m in my underwear!’” she continued. “It was so comical and cute. It was really funny.”
As the business has grown, Finewood has been able to plug into a network of like-minded operations in Southwest Florida. Similar businesses can be found in Fort Myers and Sarasota but none of them served Charlotte County and its immediate surrounding area. They communicate regularly and refer business to each other.
In time, Finewood said she could see a day when she leaves teaching behind as the last of her children graduates and devotes her energy solely to Front Yard Productions.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I love getting feedback from the customers. I get a lot of positive feedback and I’ve had repeat customers. It’s just a wonderful feeling to make someone so happy.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
