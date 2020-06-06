The Association of Realtors delivered free lunches to health care workers in Charlotte County, North Port and DeSoto hospitals.

The Association’s Board of Directors visited Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda, Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte, Sarasota Memorial Health Care Center in North Port and DeSoto Memorial Hospital. They delivered 100 lunches from Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar as a way to show their appreciation to the emergency room staffs for their countless hours on the front lines.

“The whole board came together and said, ‘We want to do this.’ Every hospital we went to, the staff just loved it,” said Bill Dryburgh, president of the Association. “They liked that we brought them food and that it came from some place local.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments